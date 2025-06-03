Powering Solar Progress: How PV Hardware’s Global Manufacturing Delivers Local Advantage

PVH Receiving The Award

PVH expands global manufacturing to avoid tariffs, and speed up solar projects—earning two top regional awards in 2025.

Local manufacturing is no longer a competitive advantage — it’s a necessity.” — Álvaro Casado - Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Middle East & Asia

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the solar industry continues to evolve, PV Hardware (PVH) stands out as a leading force, redefining how solar projects are delivered through a strategic global manufacturing network. With state-of-the-art facilities in Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Spain, PVH is committed to being close to its clients—offering locally tailored, cost-effective solutions without compromising on quality or innovation.Álvaro Casado - Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Middle East & Asia provides a full insight on the matter below:Streamlining Projects Through Local ManufacturingBy establishing factories across key regions, PVH significantly reduces lead times and minimizes the typical challenges associated with cross-border logistics. This includes avoiding customs delays, high freight costs, and unpredictable tariffs—factors that can disrupt timelines and inflate project budgets."Local manufacturing is no longer a competitive advantage—it’s a necessity," a Alvaro explains. "It shields projects from global disruptions, ensures material availability, and enhances agility. It’s about delivering certainty to our clients."Navigating Tariffs Through Regional PresenceIn regions where tariffs on imported solar equipment are high, PVH’s localized approach is proving to be a major advantage. For instance, the company’s factory in Saudi Arabia enables clients in the Middle East and North Africa to benefit from tariff-free solutions, fully aligned with national localization goals.Real-World Impact: Faster Execution and Lower CostsA recent project in Saudi Arabia illustrates PVH’s value proposition. Leveraging its local factory, PVH delivered over 200 MW of tracker systems in record time. The client reported a 20% reduction in logistics-related costs, alongside faster installation thanks to proximity-based support and training.Looking Ahead: Strategic Expansion in Asia and AfricaPVH is not stopping there. The company is actively exploring new manufacturing opportunities in India, Asia, and North Africa. This move is part of its long-term strategy to decentralize production, respond faster to market needs, and contribute to regional economic growth and job creation.Recognized Excellence in 2025PVH’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. The company was recently honored with two prestigious awards: the MESIA Best Regional Tracker Award and Solarabic’s Best Regional Solar Tracker Award.

