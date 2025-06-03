Seaweed-Based Feed Market to Surpass USD 7.42 Billion by 2035, Driven by Sustainability and Livestock Efficiency Gains

Seaweed-based Feed Market

The seaweed-based feed market is experiencing strong growth driven by increasing demand for sustainable and nutritious animal feed alternatives.

Seaweed-based feed is transforming livestock nutrition—sustainable, rich in nutrients, and eco-friendly. It’s the future of healthier animals and a greener planet.” — Nandini Roy Chaudhari

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The seaweed-based feed market is projected to grow significantly over the next decade, reaching USD 1,683.3 million by 2025 and soaring past USD 7,426 million by 2035, expanding at a steady CAGR of 7%. This growth is fueled by increasing demand for sustainable livestock nutrition alternatives that offer both environmental and economic benefits.With rising pressure to reduce the carbon footprint of the animal agriculture sector, seaweed has emerged as a promising solution. It is packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and bioactive compounds that improve animal health and feed efficiency. Moreover, scientific studies have shown that seaweed additives in livestock diets can significantly reduce methane emissions from ruminants, aligning with global climate goals and offering a natural solution to meet evolving regulatory demands.
Growing Demand for Sustainable Seaweed Feed Solutions in Animal NutritionThe seaweed-based feed market is witnessing unprecedented demand due to its potential as an alternative protein source for feed and its role as a natural growth promoter in livestock. As traditional feed ingredients face supply constraints and environmental scrutiny, marine macroalgae present a promising option to enhance livestock productivity while reducing the carbon footprint associated with conventional feed production.Seaweed meal and extracts are increasingly incorporated in aquafeed and other animal nutrition formulations to improve health, immunity, and growth rates. These natural supplements provide essential minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants, positioning them as ideal functional ingredients in animal feed.Innovations and Future Trends in Seaweed-Based Feed AdditivesIndustry players are actively investing in research and development to enhance the nutritional profile and functional benefits of seaweed-based feed products. Advances in extraction technologies allow the production of highly concentrated bioactive compounds, which can significantly improve animal health and reduce the need for antibiotics.Future trends also point towards the integration of seaweed feed with digital livestock management systems, enabling optimized feeding practices that enhance efficiency and sustainability. The incorporation of seaweed in aquafeed formulations is expected to expand, addressing the global demand for protein-rich and climate-friendly feed options.Key Takeaways• The seaweed-based feed market is forecast to exceed USD 7.42 billion by 2035.• The sector is growing at a CAGR of 7% due to its role in improving livestock nutrition and reducing emissions.• Countries like China, South Korea, and the USA are driving adoption through research investments and sustainability mandates.• Strategic acquisitions are helping companies expand capabilities and gain regional footholds.
Competition OutlookThe competitive landscape is characterized by regional players with specialized expertise in algae farming and multinational feed companies expanding into the seaweed segment. Leading firms are investing in R&D to create species-specific feed blends and forming joint ventures with marine biotech startups. Competitive differentiation increasingly depends on innovation in feed formulation, production scalability, and verified sustainability impacts.Key Players• Cargill• Algaia• Symbrosia• AquAgri Processing Pvt Ltd• Sea6 Energy• Cascadia Seaweed• The Seaweed Company• Corbion• Ocean Harvest Technology• Olmix Group• Acadian Seaplants• OthersRegion-wise Insights (2025 to 2035)• USA (7.20%): Driven by methane-reduction regulations and rising demand for eco-labeled animal products.• UK (6.80%): Growth supported by organic dairy sector and government incentives for low-carbon agriculture.• France (6.90%): Strong focus on sustainable farming practices and circular bioeconomy investments.• Germany (7.00%): High R&D activity in algae-based feed and support for farm-level carbon reductions.• Italy (6.50%): Adoption increasing in coastal livestock farms with access to local seaweed resources.• South Korea (7.30%): Leading in seaweed aquaculture, with government-driven methane mitigation goals.• Japan (7.10%): Rising use in aquafeed and integration with smart farming technologies.• China (7.40%): Dominant in seaweed production; policies are driving large-scale use in livestock feed.• Australia (6.40%): Early-stage adoption boosted by climate-focused farming incentives.• New Zealand (6.30%): Targeting methane cuts in dairy through seaweed feed pilot programs.
Key SegmentationBy Product Type:Segments include red seaweed, brown seaweed, and green seaweed, with red seaweed dominating due to its high protein content and superior digestibility for livestock and aquaculture.By Livestock:The industry caters to ruminants, poultry, swine, aquaculture, and others, with aquaculture leading the market owing to the increasing use of seaweed as a sustainable alternative to traditional fishmeal.By Region:North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA), with Europe leading due to strong regulatory support for sustainable feed ingredients. About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531

