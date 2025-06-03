Parsons Selected for the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Program Management Contract

CHANTILLY, Va., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company was one of seven lead consultants selected by the City of Austin to provide program management services in support of the Rolling Capital Improvement Program and the once-in-a-generation Journey With AUS, the expansion and development program for the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS).

Under the contract, consultants will provide comprehensive program management support services to supplement the City's Department of Aviation staff with qualified professionals in program, project, and construction management to ensure the timely and efficient delivery of projects.

"We have served as a trusted partner in Texas for over 60 years and are honored to continue supporting Austin's growth and development," said Sean Tenney, Texas regional manager for Parsons’ Infrastructure North America division. "Our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional program management services that will help modernize AUS and drive economic growth in the region. We look forward to collaborating with the City and other stakeholders to achieve the project's goals."

The Journey With AUS program is a comprehensive five to seven-year initiative designed to modernize and expand AUS to meet the region's growing demands. The project includes expanding the Barbara Jordan Terminal, new facilities, infrastructure improvements, enhanced parking and ground transportation, sustainability initiatives, technology upgrades, and commercial development. It aims to increase capacity and improve operational efficiency while elevating the passenger journey with an authentic Austin and Central Texas experience.

Parsons has a rich history of combining international expertise with regional strength to deliver innovative infrastructure projects that bring people closer together. The company has planned, designed, constructed, managed, enhanced, and sustained terminal, landside and airside infrastructure for over 450 airports in 40 countries. With extensive international project experience, Parsons has a deep understanding of global agency standards in accordance with the Federal Aviation Administration, the International Civil Aviation Organization, and the International Air Transport Association.

To learn more about Parsons' aviation expertise, visit parsons.com/aviation/.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

