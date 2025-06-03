Quavo Fraud & Disputes Named “Best Dispute Management & Resolution Solution” by Fintech Futures

WILMINGTON, Del., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quavo Fraud & Disputes has been recognized as the winner of the “Best as-a-Service Solution – Dispute Management & Resolution” category at the 2025 Banking Tech Awards USA, hosted by Fintech Futures. The award honors Quavo’s QFD® platform, an end-to-end SaaS solution purpose-built to transform and streamline dispute management for financial institutions and deliver a seamless experience for accountholders.

This prestigious accolade underscores Quavo’s continued commitment to innovation in fraud and dispute resolution, enabling financial institutions to reduce operational costs, ensure regulatory compliance, and deliver trust-building experiences that foster loyalty among accountholders.

“This award is a testament to our team’s relentless focus on customer experience, compliance, and AI advancements,” said Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, David Chmielewski. “By building QFD® with intelligence from the ground up, we’ve created a platform that adapts to change, scales with demand, and earns trust with every interaction.”

Quavo’s flagship solution, QFD®, is an AI-powered platform built exclusively for financial institutions to automate and streamline the entire dispute lifecycle. The platform delivers a compliant, scalable, and highly automated experience, enabling financial institutions to act quickly and accurately while empowering consumers with transparency and control.

Now in its fourth year, the Banking Tech Awards USA celebrates the most innovative and impactful achievements across banking and fintech. This year’s competition featured more than 80 leading banks, credit unions, and technology providers across 40+ categories, including technology excellence, leadership, and project implementation.

About Quavo, Inc.

Quavo is a leading technology partner and strategic advisor, helping financial institutions (FIs) build trust-driven customer relationships through faster, more transparent dispute resolutions. Our mission is to restore financial trust by simplifying fraud and disputes. Quavo's award-winning technology automates the entire dispute lifecycle, from intake to resolution. FIs can pair this end-to-end solution with our expert-led back-office investigation team in one turnkey managed service. Scalable for institutions of all sizes, Quavo’s solutions reduce losses, ensure compliance, and enhance customer loyalty. Learn more at www.quavo.com.

