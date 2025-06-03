Global Steviacane Market to Surpass USD 279 Million by 2035 Amid Growing Demand for Natural Sweeteners | FMI

Steviacane Market

The Steviacane market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising demand for natural, low-calorie sweeteners in the food and beverage industry.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global steviacane market is poised for strong growth, projected to expand at a CAGR of 9% from 2025 to 2035. Valued at approximately USD 110.1 million in 2025, the market is expected to exceed USD 279 million by 2035. This robust growth is driven by rising consumer demand for healthier sugar alternatives, propelled by increasing concerns around diabetes, obesity, and excessive sugar intake.As awareness of sugar-related health risks grows, consumers are increasingly shifting toward low-calorie and zero-sugar products. This change in dietary habits has created fertile ground for steviacane—a blend of stevia and cane sugar—which offers the sweetness of sugar with significantly fewer calories. The global steviacane market is witnessing significant traction, driven by a growing demand for natural sweetening agents that align with evolving dietary preferences. Consumers are increasingly seeking alternatives to traditional sugar that offer both health benefits and natural origins. Steviacane, a unique blend of stevia and cane sugar, is emerging as a preferred option due to its low glycemic index, reduced calorie content, and clean-label appeal.According to a recent market study, the global steviacane market outlook remains optimistic, with double-digit growth anticipated over the next decade. This surge is largely attributed to the ingredient's versatile applications in reduced calorie food ingredients, especially within the food and beverage industry. This surge is largely attributed to the ingredient's versatile applications in reduced calorie food ingredients, especially within the food and beverage industry.Clean-Label and Functional Sweeteners Dominate Consumer TrendsWith a strong inclination toward wellness-oriented sweeteners, consumers are increasingly reading labels and opting for non-GMO sweetener options that contribute to healthier lifestyles. Steviacane, which offers about 50% fewer calories than traditional sugar while maintaining a similar taste profile, is being widely adopted by manufacturers focused on functional sweeteners market trends The ingredient supports the development of low-calorie, clean-label products, particularly in sectors such as baked goods, dairy products, confectionery, and beverages. Its ability to deliver taste without compromise makes it a strategic component in sugar reduction solutions across multiple product lines.Industry Developments and InnovationTo cater to the rising demand, manufacturers are ramping up production capacities and expanding their product portfolios. Innovation in blending techniques and better shelf-life stability are helping manufacturers meet stringent quality and safety standards.Several producers are also forging partnerships with food and beverage giants to co-develop custom formulations. 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬USA (CAGR: 6.9%)The U.S. market is driven by health trends and increasing use of steviacane in packaged foods and beverages.UK (CAGR: 6.6%)Consumers in the UK are embracing sugar alternatives amid government-backed sugar reduction initiatives.France (CAGR: 6.4%)French brands are integrating steviacane into premium gourmet products, including pastries and yogurts.Germany (CAGR: 6.8%)Germany is focusing on reformulating traditional sweets using steviacane to cater to a broader health-aware audience.Italy (CAGR: 6.3%)Italy's steviacane uptake is led by its application in gelato, desserts, and healthy beverage alternatives.South Korea (CAGR: 7%)A rise in diabetic-friendly products and K-wellness trends are fueling growth in South Korea.Japan (CAGR: 6.7%)Japan remains an innovation hub with increased launches of low-calorie foods utilizing steviacane.China (CAGR: 7.4%)China's booming health-conscious consumer base is rapidly driving up demand for steviacane-based products.Australia (CAGR: 6.2%)Health food brands in Australia are integrating steviacane into cereals and spreads.New Zealand (CAGR: 6.1%)Local producers are expanding product lines with steviacane-based snacks and beverages to meet growing demand.Key Players• N.K. Proteins• PureCircle Ltd.• Cargill, Inc.a• Tate & Lyle PLC• Ingredion Incorporated• GLG Life Tech Corporation• The Truvía Company, LLC• In The Raw• Other Players SegmentationBy Platform:By platform, the industry includes supermarkets & hypermarkets, health food stores, online retail, and direct-to-consumer sales.By Application:By application, the industry is divided into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products.By Type:By type, the industry covers liquid Steviacane, powdered Steviacane, and blended Steviacane formulations.By Region:By region, the market spans North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). 