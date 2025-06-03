eGifter Releases 2025 Group Gifting Insight: In an Uncertain Economy, Americans Showed Up—Together

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGifter, the gifting innovator powering solutions for top-tier brands, businesses, and consumers alike, has released the Spring 2025 edition of its eGifter Insight Lab, spotlighting group gifting trends from the year. The big takeaway? Generosity scaled with emotion—not economics.

In 2024, despite inflation and tighter budgets, Americans rallied around milestones and challenges through shared gift card giving. The average contribution per person rose 6% year over year, proving that community-driven generosity is not just enduring—it’s growing.

Top occasions for group gifting included:

Life Moments like weddings, baby showers, and retirements (49.7%)

like weddings, baby showers, and retirements (49.7%) Personal Support for illness, grief, or major transitions (21.4%)

for illness, grief, or major transitions (21.4%) Appreciation gifts for teachers, coaches, and coworkers (11.9%)





Emergency Giving had a smaller share but stood out for impact, with group contributions averaging over $860—the highest per-gift value recorded.

“Group gifts reflect how people come together to celebrate big milestones or offer support during life’s tougher moments,” said Shelley Hunter, Communications Director at eGifter. “With eGifter Group Gifting™, organizing couldn’t be easier. No chasing contributions, fronting costs, or awkward reminders. Just people showing up—with personal messages and meaningful gifts.”

Food delivery dominated the top 10 group gift cards, with DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub, and Instacart all making the list. It’s a sign that food is the new flowers—when someone needed comfort or celebration, people skipped the bouquets and sent on-demand meals. The eGifter Choice Card™ , Target gift cards , and Home Depot gift cards also ranked high, showing that convenience, flexibility, and practicality led the way in group gifting.

Consumers can start a group gift today at eGifter.com .

Brands interested in offering group gifting via white-label or embedded solutions can explore opportunities through eGifter Merchants™ .

Read the Full Report:

eGifter Insight Lab | Spring 2025 Edition: Group Gifting Trends

About eGifter

Founded in 2011, eGifter is a leading gift card technology company powering consumer, merchant, and enterprise solutions for top brands. The eGifter ecosystem includes eGifter.com , where consumers shop thousands of gift cards for gifting and personal use; eGifter Rewards ™ and Rewards Express ™ for businesses to send bulk gift cards for incentives, rewards, and promotions; and eGifter Merchants ™, building branded gift card programs with white-label storefronts, B2B tools, appeasement solutions, and global payments.

