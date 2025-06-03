Aurora Mobile’s Subsidiaries EngageLab and GPTBots.ai Achieve SOC 2 Type II Certification, Setting a New Benchmark for Global Data Security

SHENZHEN, China, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its flagship platforms, EngageLab and GPTBots.ai, have both successfully achieved SOC 2 Type II certification. This milestone underscores Aurora Mobile’s unwavering commitment to the highest international standards of data security, privacy, and operational excellence.

SOC 2 Type II, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is a globally recognized auditing standard that rigorously evaluates the design and operational effectiveness of a company’s controls over a defined period. This certification covers five key trust service criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

What This Means for Our Clients and Partners:

Enterprise-Grade Security: Aurora Mobile, through its platforms EngageLab and GPTBots.ai, safeguards client data with industry-leading security controls and continuous monitoring, ensuring protection across critical areas such as security, availability, and confidentiality.

Global Compliance: SOC 2 Type II certification supports our clients' regulatory and business requirements worldwide, facilitating secure business expansion.

Operational Excellence: The certification validates our ability to deliver reliable, secure, and scalable solutions for mission-critical applications across industries.



"Data security and privacy are at the heart of Aurora Mobile’s mission," said Chris Lo, CEO at Aurora Mobile. "Achieving SOC 2 Type II certification for both EngageLab and GPTBots.ai is a testament to our ongoing investment in security and compliance, empowering our clients to innovate and grow with absolute confidence."

With this achievement, Aurora Mobile further strengthens its position as a trusted technology partner for enterprises seeking secure, compliant, and intelligent customer engagement and AI solutions on a global scale.

About EngageLab

EngageLab is a world-leading AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement solution provider, unites technology and versatility to offer seamless customer interactions across every channel, including Email, AppPush, WebPush, OTP, SMS and WhatsApp Business. It empowers businesses to build lasting relationships and achieve higher conversions and retention. With a strong focus on innovation and performance, EngageLab supports businesses in over 220 countries and regions, delivering more than 1 million messages every second across various channels.

About GPTBots.ai

GPTBots.ai is an enterprise AI agent platform that empowers businesses to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth. Offering end-to-end AI solutions across customer service, knowledge search, data analysis, and lead generation, GPTBots.ai enables enterprises to harness the full potential of AI with ease. With seamless integration into various systems, and support for scalable, secure deployments, GPTBots.ai is dedicated to reducing costs, accelerating growth, and helping businesses thrive in the AI era.

For more information, please visit www.engagelab.com and www.gptbots.ai.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

