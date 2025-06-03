Kast Media Emerges from Chapter 11 Restructuring with 85% Support

LOS ANGELES, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kast is pleased to announce the confirmation of its Chapter 11 plan of restructuring. The plan was confirmed with overwhelming support, with approximately 85% approval by both claim value and number of creditors voting in favor.

“This marks a major milestone for Kast,” said Colin Thomson, founder of Kast Media. “We walked through a challenging time. The Chapter 11 process was heavily scrutinized. We welcomed the scrutiny. We’ve learned a lot, and we’re better for it.

“We’re tremendously grateful to our partners and stakeholders for their unwavering support, and we’re now entering the next phase with clarity, momentum, and new content already underway.”

Despite the complexity of the process, Kast’s streamlined operations continued to perform throughout the bankruptcy, and the company maintained operational profitability net of restructuring costs during the period.

The company’s content and advertising business remains strong and growing, with new projects and partnerships already growing revenue, productions in development with major streaming platforms, and a robust slate of new content in the pipeline.

With the reorganization behind it, Kast is entering a new phase focused on creator-service innovation, expansion, and delivering industry-leading storytelling.

About Kast Media

Kast Media is a leading podcast studio and network known for premium, genre-defining original storytelling. With a slate of critically acclaimed shows, Kast blends cinematic storytelling with the immediacy of podcasting. Founded by Colin Thomson, the company has a renewed focus on transparency and long-term creator empowerment, and is building a stronger, more resilient future media ecosystem through innovative content and industry reform.

Media Contact: media@kastmedia.com www.kastmedia.com

