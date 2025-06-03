From Assistants Towards Agentic AI: How AI Will Power the Future of Government and Urban Life

H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General, Digital Dubai

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global market for AI agents is projected to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2024 to USD 47.1 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.8% during the forecast period. This surge is driven by advancements in natural language processing and machine learning that enhance the capabilities of agents in sectors like customer service, healthcare, and finance. Meanwhile, a Capgemini Research Institute study revealed that while only 10% of organizations currently use AI agents, 82% plan to adopt them within the next three years for tasks such as data analysis, content generation, and complex automation.In Dubai, this shift is already underway. Through the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence, launched in 2024, and in collaboration with the Dubai Center for AI, we are laying the foundations for the AI-powered city of the future. More than 100 use cases have already been identified across over 50 government entities, with real-time deployments in sectors such as healthcare, legal services, transport and energy. According to the Dubai State of AI Report, 96 percent of participating government entities have adopted at least one AI solution, with applications ranging from public safety and infrastructure management to automated document processing and smart energy grids. Over 700 government employees have now been trained in AI-focused competencies through upskilling and education initiatives, helping ensure implementation is guided by both technical expertise and ethical oversight.These agents are designed not simply to respond, but to anticipate and deliver. Imagine a government that renews your trade licence automatically, flags anomalies in your water usage, or recommends preventative healthcare aligned to your schedule. This is the power of AI agents. They function within clearly defined ethical and operational frameworks to improve lives through intelligent, secure decision-making.One of the most tangible steps forward is DubaiAI, the official government assistant launched in 2024. It offers more than 180 digital services in English and Arabic, available 24/7, and is integrated across web, mobile and WhatsApp channels. Built on local large language models (LLMs), DubaiAI demonstrates how proactive, human-like digital support can be achieved while preserving security and citizen trust. It also represents one of the most advanced government-facing AI applications, globally, capable of real-time integration with back-end systems and designed from inception, with inclusion and data privacy in mind.Dubai’s AI implementation strategy is guided by three pillars: innovation, integration and ethics. This year, we introduced the Dubai AI Policy, a future-ready regulatory framework focused on algorithmic transparency, bias mitigation, risk governance and inclusion. It builds on the Ethical AI Toolkit, launched in 2019, which helped set standards for safe and responsible AI use in the region. Together, these frameworks allow Dubai to govern AI systems not as an afterthought, but as a foundational layer of digital transformation.These policies position Dubai as one of the few cities globally with a working model for embedded AI ethics.Our commitment goes beyond guidance, it is built into procurement, deployment and performance evaluation across public services. The Dubai State of AI Report also confirms that AI implementation in the city is not confined to back-office automation. 48% of reported use cases directly impact citizen-facing services, including AI for customer care, service personalisation, and multilingual content delivery. This operational scale provides a practical blueprint for other governments seeking to integrate AI responsibly at speed.Globally, cities like Tallinn and Berlin are advancing digital identity and data exchange. Europe has taken major strides in regulatory leadership through the finalisation of the EU AI Act. However, implementation is still fragmented. A recent European Commission report found that just 26% of public sector organisations in the EU exhibit high AI maturity. Even fewer cities, fewer than one in five, have deployed AI to actively support municipal services. While pilot projects in countries like Germany, Finland and Estonia are promising, particularly in areas like smart mobility and digital administration, many European cities are still navigating foundational questions around governance, ethics, and scalability.Dubai's proactive approach offers a model that combines rapid deployment with regulatory foresight, ensuring that AI agents not only deliver services, but do so in a way that protects rights, empowers citizens and enhances institutional trust.

