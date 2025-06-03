Press Release

Vlkanová, Slovakia, 3 June 2025

Success at IDET International Arms Fair in Czech Republic

GEVORKYAN, a.s. presented innovative solutions for the civil arms, aviation industry and drones at the trade fair, attracting the attention of experts and opening a dialogue with new potential partners.

Military activity has now moved into the air – drones are a key element of modern warfare, as is evident in all ongoing conflicts. Across Europe, there has been an extreme increase in the production of drones of all kinds. Therefore, GEVORKYAN, a.s. has taken another strategic step and during the trade fair, agreed to cooperate on development projects with experts in anti-drone systems designed to protect human lives.

The participation of GEVORKYAN, a.s. was part of the official Slovak exhibition, which was sponsored by the Government of the Slovak Republic, for which the company is very grateful.

From left L. Ondreicka, R. Schochmann – owner of an aviation industry and anti-drone company, V. Drigeľová – Project Coordinator, and A. Gevorkyan – CoBD GEVORKYAN, a.s.

Economic and Commercial Advisor at the Embassy of the Slovak Republic in Prague Ivan Mánik (center), M. Erdély, V. Drigeľová

In recognition of his long-standing contribution to European industry, Artur Gevorkyan was elected to the Council of the European Powder Metallurgy Association (EPMA) in Brussels in May 2025, opening up further opportunities for international cooperation in the development of modern technologies in Slovakia.

Contact for media: Mgr. Monika Erdely, Marketing Manager, marketing@gevorkyan.sk

Warning:

This document in no way constitutes an offer or invitation to sell or buy securities. The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and for we recommend that you contact the above-mentioned representative of GEVORKYAN, a.s. context and clarification. The public offering of shares in the Czech Republic was made on basis of a theprospectus for the shares prepared pursuant to Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and of the Council on of the European Parliament prospectuses, which isavailable on the websiteof GEVORKYAN, a.s.

Legal Disclaimer:

