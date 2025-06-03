LiquidStack Unveils GigaModular™ Coolant Distribution Unit, the Industry's First Scalable, Modular CDU with a Future-Proof Platform for Scaling Cooling Capacity

High-density, direct-to-chip liquid cooling platform offers extended cooling capacity via modular, skidded design and pay-as-you-grow approach

CANNES, France, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidStack , a global, full service leader in liquid cooling for data centers, today at Datacloud Global Congress unveiled its all-new GigaModular™ CDU —the industry’s first modular, scalable Coolant Distribution Unit with up to 10MW cooling capacity, made possible through the unit’s modular platform and pay-as-you-grow installation approach.

Driven by dramatic increases in the adoption of AI, cloud computing, and other data-intensive technologies, the global data center liquid cooling market is predicted to grow from $5.17 billion in 2025 to approximately $15.75 billion by 2030. Simultaneously, the incredibly demanding nature of AI workloads is pushing data center thermal management requirements to unprecedented heights. With hardware such as Nvidia’s B300 and GB300 soon to arrive—and subsequent generations of even more powerful iterations inevitably following thereafter—the need to future-proof cooling capacity has never been greater. These increasingly sophisticated technologies generate far greater heat densities than traditional processing units, with rack power densities already exceeding 120kW per rack, and growing to 600kW by the end of 2027.





"AI will keep pushing thermal output to new extremes, and data centers need cooling systems that can be easily deployed, managed, and scaled to match heat rejection demands as they rise,” said Joe Capes, CEO of LiquidStack. “With up to 10MW of cooling capacity at N, N+1, or N+2, the GigaModular is a platform like no other—we designed it to be the only CDU our customers will ever need. It future-proofs design selections for direct-to-chip liquid cooling without traditional limits or boundaries."

Key features of the LiquidStack GigaModular CDU platform include:

Fully scalable cooling capacity : Scalable, modular platform supporting single-phase Direct-to-Chip liquid cooling heat loads from 2.5MW to 10MW.

: Scalable, modular platform supporting single-phase Direct-to-Chip liquid cooling heat loads from 2.5MW to 10MW. Pump module : High-efficiency IE5 pump and dual BPHx deliver scalable performance; dual 25um strainers protect critical components to ensure reliable operation at scale.

: High-efficiency IE5 pump and dual BPHx deliver scalable performance; dual 25um strainers protect critical components to ensure reliable operation at scale. Control module : Centralized design, separate pump and control modules reduce both the number of components and complexity.

: Centralized design, separate pump and control modules reduce both the number of components and complexity. Instrumentation kits : Centralized pressure, temperature, and EM flow sensors optimize control.

: Centralized pressure, temperature, and EM flow sensors optimize control. Simplified service access: Serviceable from the front of the unit, with no rear or end access required, allowing the system to be placed against the wall.

Serviceable from the front of the unit, with no rear or end access required, allowing the system to be placed against the wall. Optional configuration: Skid-mounted system with rail and overhead piping pre-installed or shipped as separate cabinets for on-site assembly.

LiquidStack will showcase the new GigaModular CDU at Datacloud Global Congress , in Cannes, France, from June 3 – 5 at the Palais des Festivals. Attendees can visit LiquidStack at Booth #88 for an immersive, VR-driven demonstration.

GigaModular CDU quoting will begin by September 2025 with production in LiquidStack’s manufacturing facilities in Carrollton, Texas (USA). For more information, please visit https://liquidstack.com/cdu-direct-to-chip/giga-modular.

About LiquidStack

LiquidStack™ is the respected leader in liquid cooling for information technology hardware, telecommunications, and blockchain systems. Having pioneered the world’s highest density, most efficient, and sustainable liquid cooling solution in 2012, our advanced liquid cooling solutions continue to serve as the backbone for highly scalable and environmentally safe hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, edge, and blockchain data centers. LiquidStack’s universal direct-to-chip GigaModular™ CDUs, DataTank™, EdgeTank™, CryptoTank™, MicroModular™ and MacroModular™ systems and services are enabling real-time advancement of computing and communications while supporting a sustainable planet. Learn more at liquidstack.com .

