Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,080 in the last 365 days.

Rising Star Optometry Highlights the Need for Eye Care Services

Eye Care Services in California

Eye Care Services in San Rafael, California

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising Star Optometry, based in San Rafael, California, emphasizes the critical role of regular eye care in maintaining overall health. With a history spanning over two decades, the clinic offers a range of services addressing both common and specialized vision needs.

Founded by Dr. David Grisham, a former chief of the Binocular Vision Clinic at UC Berkeley School of Optometry, the practice has evolved under the leadership of Dr. Jeremy Shumaker since 2005. Dr. Shumaker, an experienced optometrist and UC Berkeley graduate, specializes in developmental eye conditions, vision therapy, sports vision, and concussion rehabilitation.

Rising Star Optometry provides services, including routine eye exams, pediatric optometry, vision therapy, and management of conditions such as amblyopia and strabismus. The clinic also offers post-concussion vision rehabilitation and neuro-optometric care for traumatic brain injuries.

The practice has integrated advanced diagnostic technologies like the Optos widefield retinal imaging system, which allows for comprehensive eye examinations without the need for dilation. Additionally, the LifeMeter device is used to assess skin carotenoid levels, providing insights into macular health.

Recognizing the importance of early detection, Rising Star Optometry advocates for regular eye examinations for individuals of all ages. Children, in particular, benefit from early assessments to identify and address vision issues that could impact learning and development.

For more information about Rising Star Optometry and the services it provides, visit their website or call 415-459-2020.

About Rising Star Optometry:
Rising Star Optometry has provided vision care services in San Rafael, California, for more than two decades. Established by Dr. David Grisham, known for his expertise in vision therapy and education, the practice focuses on addressing the visual health needs of both children and adults. The clinic offers personalized care utilizing modern optometric methods and treatments.

Dr. Jeremy Shumaker
Rising Star Optometry
+1 415-459-2020
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

Experienced Eye Doctors in San Rafael & San Francisco | Rising Star Optometry

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rising Star Optometry Highlights the Need for Eye Care Services

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more