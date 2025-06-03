Veriff Launches AI-based Proof of Address Solution to Enhance KYC Processes

The PoA product is improving how regulated industries verify users’ addresses with speed, accuracy, and global reach.

Amsterdam, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veriff, a global AI-native identity verification company powering trust infrastructure online, today announced the launch of its enhanced Proof of Address product. The fully automated solution validates users’ addresses and helps regulated businesses, particularly in financial services, meet Know Your Customer (KYC) and customer due diligence (CDD) obligations while reducing user friction, manual processes, and business risk.

With increasing regulatory pressure across financial services, gaming, and other compliance-sensitive sectors, the Veriff AI-based Proof of Address (PoA) solution makes it quick and efficient for organizations to accurately verify their users' addresses using document-based or non-document-based address verification.

“As industries race toward digital transformation, proof of address checks often remain manual and slow, yet it’s an important step in building trust and meeting regulations,” explained Oana Barbacaru, Senior Product Manager at Veriff. “Our new AI-based solution delivers a decision in less than 30 seconds, with top-tier accuracy and built-in fraud prevention. It’s reliable, fast, reduces friction - built for the future of KYC,” she added.

“Proof of address is a requirement for enabling certain features on our platform. Faster processing times improve the customer onboarding experience, allowing users to access key features sooner and increasing conversion to deeper product engagement,” said Adick Renner, Product Manager at VALR.

Verifying a user's current residential address is a crucial step in the identity verification process, distinct from checking an identity document. Veriff’s Proof of Address links an individual to a specific geographical location, adding an important layer of assurance during identity verification.

Veriff PoA can be applied to use cases such as:

Customer onboarding in banking, fintech, and gaming

Right-to-work checks and employee onboarding

User verification for home-sharing and gig platforms

Address confirmation for insurance policies and risk assessments

Location-based compliance in gambling and gaming

Key features of Veriff PoA include:

Rapid Results: response with less than 30 seconds, improving onboarding speed and reducing user drop-off

Global Reach: recognizes documents in over 40 languages across major global scripts, including Arabic, Cyrillic, Japanese, and Latin.

Document Tamper Detection: advanced, multi-layered checks detect signs of tampered, fake, or reused documents to reduce the risk of fraud.

Non-Document-Based Verification: this option verifies addresses against trusted third-party databases, reducing the need for document uploads.

Integration Flexibility: the solution can be incorporated into existing onboarding processes or used for standalone checks.

Veriff is a global identity verification platform helping businesses build trust online. Our AI-native technology combines automation and human expertise to quickly and accurately verify users worldwide with minimal friction. Trusted by leading companies like Blockchain, Bolt, Deel, Monzo, Starship, Trustpilot, and Webull across finance, marketplaces, mobility, gaming, and other industries. Our trust infrastructure helps businesses stay compliant, prevent fraud, protect users, and scale globally, enabling a safer, more transparent internet for everyone.

