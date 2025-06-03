Global Snack Food Packaging Market to Reach USD 28.5 Billion by 2035, Driven by Demand for Savory Snack Protection | FMI

Snack Food Packaging Market

The USA snack food packaging market is growing at a 3.2% CAGR, driven by rising snack consumption among busy Millennials and Gen Z seeking convenience.

The snack food packaging market is evolving fast, driven by demand for convenience, sustainability, and innovative designs that keep snacks fresh and attract consumers.” — Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global snack food packaging market is set to experience substantial growth, with its size projected to expand from USD 19.5 billion in 2025 to USD 28.5 billion by 2035, at a steady CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The market generated USD 18.0 billion in revenue in 2024, underlining its rapid and consistent expansion.A key factor fueling this growth is the increasing demand for specialized packaging for savory snacks. This segment, which includes chips, pretzels, and popcorn, is poised to dominate the food type category, accounting for over 45% of the market share through 2035.The need to preserve the texture, flavor, and crispiness of these snacks drives the reliance on innovative packaging solutions designed to protect products from moisture and air exposure, which can compromise their quality.Explore Opportunities – Get Your Sample of Our Industry Overview Now!The robust growth of the snack food packaging market reflects a rising consumer preference for convenience foods and the evolving expectations of packaging durability, functionality, and design. Manufacturers are prioritizing advancements in material science and technology to meet the demands of both consumers and producers in this competitive industry.Understanding the Snack Food Packaging MarketThe Snack Food Packaging Market refers to the industry segment that involves the production, design, and distribution of packaging solutions specifically tailored for snack foods. This includes packaging for items like chips, crackers, nuts, popcorn, candy, granola bars, and other ready-to-eat snacks.Key Takeaways From The Snack Food Packaging Market:• The global snack food packaging market grew at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2024.• By 2024, the market value of snack food packaging is projected to reach USD 18.0 billion.• In the USA, the snack food packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.• The demand for healthy and nutrition-rich snacks is driving growth in Germany’s snack food packaging market, projected to rise at 3.6%.• Flexible packaging will dominate the market, expected to hold 78.9% of the market share by 2035.• Plastic is anticipated to lead the materials segment, accounting for 53.4% of the market share by 2035.Gain a competitive edge—dive into transformative trends and future-ready insights with our Packaging Formats Industry Analysis Challenges Faced by the Food Packaging Market• Sustainability Concerns: As consumers and regulators demand more environmentally friendly solutions, the food packaging industry faces pressure to reduce plastic use, increase recyclability, and use renewable or biodegradable materials. Balancing sustainability with cost-effectiveness and functionality remains a significant challenge.• Regulatory Compliance: Food packaging must comply with stringent safety and regulatory standards across different regions. These regulations cover material safety, labeling, and food safety protocols, making it difficult for companies to keep up with constantly changing laws and ensure global compliance.• Supply Chain Disruptions: Global supply chain issues, including shortages of raw materials and transportation delays, have affected the availability and cost of packaging materials. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated these disruptions, and the market continues to struggle with fluctuating costs and delays.• Consumer Demand for Convenience: With the increasing demand for on-the-go meals and convenience packaging, manufacturers must design packaging that meets these needs while maintaining product integrity. This requires innovation in portion control, tamper-evident seals, and easy-to-open designs, all while keeping costs low.• Food Safety and Freshness: Packaging plays a critical role in preserving food quality, preventing contamination, and extending shelf life. Developing packaging that effectively protects against external factors such as moisture, air, and temperature while being cost-effective and minimally wasteful is a persistent challenge in the food packaging market.Competitive LandscapeKey participants in the snack food packaging sector are creating and bringing new items to the market. They are combining with various organizations and expanding their geographical reach. A few of them also collaborate and work with local brands and start-up enterprises to produce new products.Key Developments in snack food Packaging Market• In November 2024, Winpak Ltd. patterned with NOVA Circular Solutions LLC, a business unit of NOVA Chemicals, to procure post-consumer recycled polyethylene (rPE) under the under the brand name SYNDIGO™.• In February 2024, Amcor plc collaborated with Stonyfield Organic, the country’s leading organic yogurt maker, and Cheer Pack North America, a leading manufacturer of spouted pouch packaging, to launch the first all-polyethylene (PE) spouted pouch.• In April 2024, Sealed Air Corp and Ossid entered into a strategic partnership to offer new sustainable tray overwrapping total solution.Find Out More—Read the Complete Report for Full Insights!Key Players in Snack Food Packaging Market• Amcor plc• Berry Global Group, Inc.• Sealed Air Corporation• Sonoco Products Company• Smurfit WestRock plc• Bemis• Mondi plc• American Packaging• C-P Flexible Packaging• Winpak Ltd.• Constantia Flexibles• Epac Flexibles Packaging• Swiss Pack Private Limited• Bryce Corporation• Duropack Limited• Graham PackagingSnack food Packaging Market SegmentationBy Grade:In terms of material, the snack food packaging market is divided into plastic, paper/paperboard, metal and glass. Plastic further include polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), bioplastics and other plastics.By Food Type:In terms of food type, the snack food packaging market consists of bakery snacks, confectionary snacks, savoury snacks, dairy-based snacks, frozen snacks, health and nutritional snacks and others. Bakery snacks includes cookies, crackers and pastries. Confectionary snacks includes chocolates, candies and gummies. Savoury snacks includes Chips and Crisps, Popcorn, Pretzels, Nuts and Seeds. Dairy-based snacks includes yoghurt and cheese snacks. Frozen snacks includes ice cream bars and frozen appetizers. Health and nutritional snacks includes protein bars, granola bars and fried fruits. Other include ready-to-eat meals.By Packaging Formats:Several packaging types in the snack food packaging market include flexible packaging and rigid packaging. The flexible packaging is further sub-categorized into pouches, bags, wrapper and sachets. By Region:Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa are covered.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.comWebsite: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.comWebsite: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

