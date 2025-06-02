Statement by Minister Zack Bell on national Jumpstart Month

CANADA, June 2 - Today the Honourable Zack Bell, Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture, issued the following statement on Jumpstart Month:

“As Minister of Sport for Prince Edward Island, I am proud to recognize June as Jumpstart Month celebrating the incredible impact that accessible sport and recreation have on our communities.

This annual campaign by Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities plays a vital role in raising awareness and funds to support youth sport and recreation programs, ensuring that all children can participate in sports and physical activity.

Over its 20-year history, Jumpstart has helped more than four million children and youth across Canada. In Prince Edward Island, Jumpstart's ongoing work with our community partners and sport organizations has enabled more than 950 kids to participate in sport and recreation in 2024 alone. In total, Jumpstart has helped more than 16,675 kids across Prince Edward Island since its inception in 2005.

I’ve been involved in sports my whole life, and I’ve seen first-hand the impact it has and the lessons it teaches in leadership, resilience, commitment, teamwork, and perseverance, just to name a few. Financial or accessibility barriers should never stand in the way of a child’s opportunity to play.

Here on the Island, we are fortunate to have outstanding local sport and recreation organizations that are dedicated to creating opportunities for young athletes and participants. Their tireless efforts make it possible for children and youth to engage in sport, build skills, and create lasting memories.

Our government is also committed to ensuring sport and recreation are more affordable for families by investing in programs like KidSport, so that financial barriers do not stand in the way of participation.

Every child deserves the chance to experience the joy and benefits of physical activity. Jumpstart Month reminds us that we can work together to remove obstacles and create an inclusive sporting environment for all young Islanders. We are proud to join Jumpstart in celebrating the power of sport this month and thank them for their dedication to supporting Prince Edward Island communities year-round.



Let’s ensure that every child has the chance to play, grow, and thrive through sport.”