LA Rams and HTA Team Up on a Strategic Partnership

The partnership was announced by Los Angeles Rams President Keven Demoff and Governor Green at a press conference at the LA Rams practice facility. Photo courtesy: Los Angeles Rams.

The Los Angeles Rams and the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) have teamed up to promote tourism to the Hawaiian Islands as well as Mauicamp, a special event where the Rams will bring their Minicamp to Maui from June 16 to June 19 to kick off the 2025 season.

On Tuesday, June 17, LA Rams players and staff will host a girls’ flag football and boys’ football clinic for local student athletes at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku. Rams players and staff will also join Habitat for Humanity to help rebuild homes in Lahaina.

The Rams will host on-field team activities at War Memorial Stadium with an open session on Wednesday, June 18, that is free to the public, with priority given to Maui County residents. Also on Wednesday, the Rams will host a PLAY 60 Field Day for local children ages 5-12 who participate in the County of Maui’s Play and Learn Sessions summer program.

In addition, HTA will work with the Rams on a year-long Los Angeles market activation, including HTA serving as the presenting sponsor of a Rams 2025 home game at SoFi Stadium, as well as a marketing campaign in Japan.

“The partnership will bring the Rams to Maui and feature season-long activities that encourage the team’s dedicated fans to visit our islands,” said HTA Board Chair Todd Apo. “For our local communities, the team’s Mauicamp will offer a unique opportunity to inspire our youth and provide residents with access to a memorable NFL experience that is rarely available in our state.”

This partnership with HTA builds on the Rams’ pre-existing relationship with Hawai‘i, dating back to the preseason game at Aloha Stadium in 2019, which also included community engagements ranging from local youth events to Rams Legends visiting military bases.

More recently, the Rams dedicated a preseason game to help people affected by the Maui wildfires and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars through “Mālama Maui” efforts.

For more information, visit therams.com/fans/maui-camp.