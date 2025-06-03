Waipahu High Students Make History in Early College Program

Posted on Jun 2, 2025 in Main

Making history! Waipahu High’s ʻOhana of Excellence Academy students are the first special education cohort in Hawai‘i State Department of Education to earn college credit. Photo courtesy: Hawai‘i State Department of Education.

A cohort of 13 students from Waipahu High School’s ʻOhana of Excellence Academy (OEA) made history as the first special education class in the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education to earn college credit through an Early College course. Their achievement was celebrated on campus after completing a mock job interview as their final project.

“It’s very important that we offer this to our students in the ʻOhana of Excellence Academy so that they have the same opportunity as everyone else. And now we’re proud to say that every single academy on our campus has early college opportunities for their students,” said Principal Zachary Sheets.

The students are enrolled in a fully self-contained special education classroom that supports individuals with substantial disabilities and requiring assistance. In spite of the considerable challenges they encounter, the students finished IS 105C: Professional Employment Preparation in person at Windward Community College — a course aimed at developing practical employment skills and boosting confidence.

Director of the OEA, Eunice Fukunaga, was instrumental in bringing the college-level course to her students, for whom the goal is to obtain full-time employment. “That’s why we thought this course through Windward Community College would be perfect, because it’s professional employment preparation,” explained Fukunaga.

Waipahu High is a nationally recognized wall-to-wall academy high school, distinguished by the highest level of national recognition for its six career academies. The mission of the OEA is to empower students to take charge of their futures and become active members of their communities.

“When you saw the students’ parents tearing up because their students are going to have this opportunity, I think you know how special it is,” said Principal Sheets. “Breaking stereotypes and barriers are just the next steps to show them that it is possible.”