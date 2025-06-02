House Bill 1420 Printer's Number 1644
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - House Bill 1420
2025-2026 Regular Session
Short Title
An Act making an appropriation from a restricted revenue account within the General Fund to the Office of Consumer Advocate in the Office of Attorney General.
Actions
|1644
|Referred to APPROPRIATIONS, May 7, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 2, 2025
|First consideration, June 2, 2025
|Laid on the table, June 2, 2025
|Removed from table, June 2, 2025
Generated 06/02/2025 07:43 PM
