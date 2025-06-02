House Bill 1420 Printer's Number 1644

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - House Bill 1420 2025-2026 Regular Session Short Title An Act making an appropriation from a restricted revenue account within the General Fund to the Office of Consumer Advocate in the Office of Attorney General. Actions 1644 Referred to APPROPRIATIONS, May 7, 2025 Reported as committed, June 2, 2025 First consideration, June 2, 2025 Laid on the table, June 2, 2025 Removed from table, June 2, 2025 Generated 06/02/2025 07:43 PM



