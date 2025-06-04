Protection Tax Establishes Regional Presence with New Office in Nashville’s Gulch Union

Protection Tax expands in Tennessee with a new Gulch Union office, offering IRS help, audits, and debt relief through credentialed professionals.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protection Tax has announced the opening of its new regional office inside Gulch Union, located at:

1222 Demonbreun Street, Suite #1035

Nashville, TN 37203

This expansion brings the Protection Tax compliance-based tax relief model to Middle Tennessee, offering in-person access to IRS audit defense, tax debt resolution, and consultation services for both individuals and small businesses.

The Gulch Union location offers convenient access to downtown Nashville and reflects the firm’s strategy to place tax professionals within key markets where IRS enforcement and tax compliance needs are growing. By opening in the heart of the city, Protection Tax aims to provide faster service turnaround and easier client access—while still maintaining the privacy and structure of its nationwide operations.

Clients visiting the Nashville office will work with trained professionals who follow the firm’s strict internal protocols, including use of IRS transcripts, documented financial reviews, and resolution planning tailored to eligibility law. Every case is managed through a compliance-first framework that avoids speculative advice or informal handling.

The decision to base the office in Gulch Union—a premier professional development in Nashville—was guided by accessibility, amenities, and proximity to a diverse client base. The facility supports Protection Tax’s commitment to offering appointment-based, legally grounded service in a setting that aligns with its reputation.

Appointments at the new Nashville location can be made through the company’s official website or by calling the national service number. All communications remain scheduled and structured, with case updates provided only when there are changes or new IRS developments.

This move is part of Protection Tax’s ongoing investment in regional operations across the U.S., reflecting its mission to deliver ethical, strategic tax help through licensed professionals and documented support.

Legal Disclaimer:

