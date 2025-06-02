6/2/25 – INCIDENTS ON HAWAIʻI ISLAND SHED LIGHT ON HAWAIIAN HAWK ABUSE

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

INCIDENTS ON HAWAIʻI ISLAND SHED LIGHT ON HAWAIIAN HAWK ABUSE

HILO, Hawaiʻi – Threats to Hawaiʻi’s endangered wildlife usually come in the form of habitat loss and degradation, disease, or predators. Recent incidents on Hawai‘i Island involving the ‘io, or Hawaiian hawk, shed light on another hazard: human interactions. Last month, a Mountain View community member found an emaciated ‘io on her property. It was missing the upper portion of its beak. This was reported to the Hawai‘i Wildlife Center (HWC) which contacted the DLNR Divisions of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) and Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW).

Raymond McGuire, a wildlife biologist with DOFAW, collected the ‘io and transferred it to the HWC. Examination of the hawk determined the injury wasn’t natural, but human caused. No longer able to feed itself, the bird had to be euthanized.

HWC received a tip the previous week about a posting on Craigslist that offered a free hawk in Mountain View. Posted photos of that bird showed similar feather, eye and cere (lump above the beak) color to the hawk they admitted, though it still had its full beak. The post has since been deleted. It hasn’t been determined if the two incidents are related.

“I just want to make people aware that these types of abuses are happening in our backyards and if community members see something, please say something,” said McGuire.

In Hawaiʻi, endangered wildlife like the ‘io carry state protections. Hawai‘i Revised Statutes prohibit the “taking” of endangered or threatened species, which includes harming, killing, or otherwise disrupting them.

McGuire added: “We’ve received several reports in recent years of shootings and other harmful misconduct aimed at Hawaiian hawks. We can all contribute to the protection of our native ʻio and stop the trend of abuse if we keep our eyes open and speak up.”

To report suspected illegal activity, call the DLNR enforcement hotline at 808-643-3567 or use the DLNRTip app. For information on raptor rehabilitation and rescue, reach out to the HWC at 808-884-5000.

Hilo office: 808-974-4221

Kamuela office: 808-887-6063

Hawai‘i Wildlife Center website: https://www.hawaiiwildlifecenter.org/

