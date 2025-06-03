Activate 2025 Conference Opens Registration

Two-Day Atlanta Event for Awareness, Collaboration, Transformation, Innovation, and Anti-Trafficking Engagement

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registration is now open for the Activate 2025 conference, an opportunity for nonprofits, community leaders, and passionate advocates to learn about the latest in survivor support and human trafficking prevention, as well as opportunities for action.Hosted by Wellspring Living Institute , Activate 2025 offers a dynamic platform for learning, networking, and mobilizing around survivor support and human trafficking prevention through expert-led sessions, survivor stories, and interactive workshops. During the two-day conference, attendees will build practical skills and strategies to drive impact in their communities.“We are excited to welcome advocates from around the country to Atlanta,” said Dionysia Ambrose, Wellspring Living Institute Director. “This year’s conference will spark important conversations and build the connections needed to turn ideas into action.”Attendees will connect with passionate individuals and organizations through networking opportunities and collaborative spaces and gain strategic insight grounded in the four Ps of combating trafficking (prevention, protection, prosecution, and partnership).Featured Speakers Include:Naeshia McDowell, Director of Commercial Sexual Exploitation Response Team for Children’s Advocacy Centers of GeorgiaSkip Myers, Solutions Consultant at LexisNexis Risk SolutionsDarya Reed, Licensed CounselorDr. Linda Price, certified pediatric nurse practitioner and advanced-practice forensic medical examinerEarly bird registration is now available, offering discounted rates for attendees. Space is limited, and interested participants are encouraged to register soon to secure their spot.To register and learn more about the conference agenda, visit https://bit.ly/2025Activate

