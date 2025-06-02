Thurgood Marshall College Fund statement on the Department of Education’s FY26 budget request

Washington, D.C., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thugood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) officials expressed disappointment in the Trump administration’s decision to recommend Congress cut more than $12 billion in federal education investment in its FY26 budget request.

The administration recommended in its budget request that federal TRIO programs and the Federal Supplemental Equal Opportunity Grant (FSEOG) be eliminated and requested a $980 million cut to federal work-study, a figure that represents a cut of more than 80% to a program that is vital for many low-income students to afford to attend college and fund basic needs while enrolled. The recommended budget also includes a request of flat funding for Pell Grants and discretionary Title III funding for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), historically Black community colleges (HBCCs) and predominantly Black institutions (PBIs).

“In order for America to remain competitive in the global marketplace, there must be a firm commitment for sustained investments that ensure young Americans, regardless of their socioeconomic status or race, have access to the tools they need to be successful and persist in achieving their postsecondary degrees,” TMCF President & CEO Dr. Harry L. Williams said. “For 60 years, federal TRIO programs have played a vital role in helping low-income and first-generation college students gain access to higher education and the tools needed to succeed. The decision to recommend not funding these programs, along with the decision to recommend an elimination of FSEOG and impose a nearly $1 billion cut to federal work-study, is short-sighted and, if enacted, will ultimately make our country less globally competitive due to the predictable result of denying low-income students access to the tools and knowledge needed to unlock the American dream for them and their families. TMCF looks forward to working with members of Congress from both sides of the aisle to double-down on their commitment to invest in our nation’s future workforce.”

