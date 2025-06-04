Tejava® Celebrates National Iced Tea Day on June 10 with FREE Tea Giveaway Across California

Tejava Celebrates National Iced Tea Day by Giving Away Free Tea to Californians on DoorDash through DashMart, from June 7 to 13.

From June 7 to 13 at least 20,000 lucky Californians will receive a FREE bottle of Tejava with their DashMart grocery orders

National Iced Tea Day is our favorite day of the year, so we want to share our love of iced tea with as many Californians as possible.” — Gloria Reynolds, VP of Marketing for Tejava

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tejava® – The Unsweetened Tea – will celebrate National Iced Tea Day on June 10 by giving away at least 20,000 free bottles of Tejava to people across the state of California through a weeklong partnership with DoorDash. Individuals who place a DashMart order through participating DoorDash locations in California between June 7 and June 13, will receive a free bottle of Tejava.

Tejava is a premium ready-to-drink bottled tea with no calories, no sugar and no added preservatives. It gets its refreshing, true-to-the-tea taste by sourcing the best tea leaves from Java Indonesia and brewing in small batches. Tejava comes in a variety of delicious real fruit-flavors in addition to its original black tea.

According to the Tea Association of the USA, Americans drink more than 3.8 billion gallons of tea annually – and more than 80% of that is iced. A tea vendor at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis, is credited with its rise in popularity -- he poured his hot tea over ice when struggling to attract crowds during a summer heatwave, sparking a sensation that helped cement iced tea’s place in American culture.

“National Iced Tea Day is our favorite day of the year, so we want to share our love of iced tea with as many Californians as possible, and especially give those who haven’t had a chance to try our tea an easy opportunity through DashMart to do so, by enjoying a bottle on us,” said Gloria Reynolds, VP of Marketing for Tejava. “We’re raising a bottle – or at least 20,000 to be more exact – to do a collective cheer to iced tea across the state of California and perhaps create some new fans while we’re at it,” she added.

About Tejava

Tejava, from the Crystal Geyser Water Company, is an award-winning bottled tea with a refreshing, bold, smooth, true-to-the-tea taste. It's a nine-time recipient of top honors at the Global Tea Championship™. The brand sources high-quality tea leaves from Rainforest Alliance Certified Farms in Java, Indonesia and brews the tea in small-batches for a consistently tea-luscious ready-to-drink tea. Tejava has no calories, no sugar and no added preservatives, and is available in five delicious black tea flavors: Original Black, Lemon, Peach, Pineapple-Mango and Raspberry in addition to its Origins organic offerings in Hojicha Green Tea and Fujian-Style Oolong Tea. For more information, visit www.tejava.com or follow the brand on social media at @tejava_tea.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.