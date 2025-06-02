Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,724 in the last 365 days.

O’Keeffe’s Summer Skin Secret Weapons

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, ditch the hype and get serious about skincare that actually delivers. Most people just want products that work – especially during the months when skin takes center stage. Beauty and lifestyle expert, Milly Almodovar reveals summer skin secret weapons – a curated toolkit designed to protect, repair, and strengthen skin when heat, sun, and sweat are at summer’s peak. From nourishing lip balm to ultra-hydrating body lotion, and foot cream.

Start summer self-care from the ground up with O’Keeffe’s Healthy Feet which is a concentrated foot cream that heals, relieves and repairs extremely dry, cracked feet. Say goodbye to dry, cracked heels with moisturizing foot cream that penetrates thick skin, providing visible results in just 1 use. Ideal for people who are on their feet all day or love going barefoot in summer, perfect for pre-sandal prep and post-hike recovery. O’Keeffe’s is unscented, non-greasy, hypoallergenic, and provides guaranteed relief in days. Milly shares hardworking skincare essentials that will help everyone to feel confident in their summer skin.

For more information, please visit https://OKeeffescompany.com.

Kassie Graham
Gorilla Glue
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
TikTok
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

O’Keeffe’s Summer Skin Secret Weapons

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more