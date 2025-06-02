LifeLabs partners with POGO to support their ongoing mission of helping Ontario children with cancer

Toronto, Ontario, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs, Canada’s leading medical laboratory, is proud to announce its continued partnership with the Pediatric Oncology Group of Ontario (POGO) to support Canadian children with cancer and their families. As part of this collaboration, LifeLabs donated $10,000, and gathered many senior leadership team members to come together and create care packages for children supported by POGO at their POGO Satellite Clinics in community hospitals in Ontario.

“At POGO, we know there is nothing more devastating for a family than a childhood cancer diagnosis,” said Shannon Caskey, Chief Development Officer and Director of Communications at POGO. “While they adjust to their new reality, acts of kindness can provide much-needed comfort during an incredibly difficult time. We are grateful to LifeLabs and their leadership team for creating care packages that will bring comfort to children undergoing treatment at our eight POGO Satellite Clinics across Ontario. LifeLabs continued commitment to children with cancer, survivors, and their families is commendable, and we’re grateful for their partnership that helps ensure children receive the best care and support for the best possible outcomes.”

As a trusted healthcare provider, LifeLabs understands the importance of supporting the communities it serves. The company is committed to making a positive impact and continues to work alongside POGO to improve the lives of Canadians and strengthen community partnerships.

“LifeLabs and POGO share a rich history of collaboration, driven by our mutual goals of fostering a sense of community and improving lives,” said Charles Brown, President and CEO at LifeLabs. “This donation is just the latest example of our commitment to supporting initiatives that make a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most. By continuing to support POGO’s important work, we are reinforcing our dedication to giving back and building stronger, healthier communities.”

LifeLabs’ partnership with POGO started in 2017 and has made significant contributions towards POGO initiatives, underscoring their ongoing commitment to making a meaningful impact.

This latest donation reaffirms LifeLabs’ role as a socially responsible company that is committed to nurturing teamwork and making a difference in the communities it serves. Through initiatives like this partnership with POGO, LifeLabs continues to demonstrate its dedication to supporting those in need and spreading hope and positivity.

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and healthcare practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor and prevent disease. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada's first commercial genetics lab, and the country's largest online patient portal, with more than 8 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs has been named one of Canada's Best Employers (2021, 2022 and 2023) and Best Employers for Diversity (2022, 2023 and 2024) by Forbes, named by BrandSpark as the Most Trusted Brand in medical diagnostic services voted by Canadians (2023 and 2024) and recognized for having an award-winning Mental Health Program from Benefits Canada. Learn more at lifelabs.com.



About POGO

The Pediatric Oncology Group of Ontario (POGO) is the official fundraising partner of the Pediatric Oncology Program at hospitals across Ontario. POGO supports children with cancer and their families by providing financial assistance, education, and resources to help improve the quality of life for children with cancer and their families.

