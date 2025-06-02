The Ensign Group Adds Skilled Nursing Facility in California

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the operations of Toluca Lake Transitional Care, a 52-bed skilled nursing facility located in North Hollywood, California. The real estate will be acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, following receipt of state regulatory approvals. The acquisition was part of the larger acquisition of seven other facilities from Providence Home and Community Care, which was announced in December 2024. The acquisition was effective June 1, 2025.

“We are grateful for the chance to continue the legacy of this spectacular facility” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “This facility is a great addition to one of our best markets and we’re excited for the continued growth in California” he added.

Adam Willits, President of Flagstone Healthcare South LLC, Ensign’s California subsidiary, added “This facility is a tremendous fit for us. We can’t wait to work with the extraordinary team of caregivers at the facility and work with them to provide excellent care and service to our residents.”

In a separate transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the operations of Ironwood Rehabilitation and Care Center, an 80-bed skilled nursing facility located in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and Lakeside Rehabilitation and Care Center, a 100-bed skilled nursing facility also located in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. These acquisitions are subject to a long-term triple net master lease with a third-party landlord.

These acquisitions were effective as of June 1, 2025, and bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 347 healthcare operations, which includes 44 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 144 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

