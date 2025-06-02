ILUS Provides Update on Shareholder Meeting

NEW YORK, NY, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTC: ILUS) ("ILUS" or the "Company"), a mergers and acquisitions company focused on acquiring and scaling businesses in the public safety and industrial sectors, is pleased to provide shareholders with further details regarding its previously announced Annual Shareholder Meeting scheduled for Friday, June 20, 2025.

The meeting will include updates from ILUS leadership on key business developments, strategic plans, and progress on current initiatives. Shareholders will have the opportunity to engage directly with the Company during a dedicated Q&A session.

Meeting Details

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Time: 9:30 AM EDT

Location: Trump International Beach Resort,18001 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160, United States

To participate in the meeting, shareholders are required to register in advance using ILUS' official event portal:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ilus-shareholder-meeting-tickets-1353057223579

Shareholders of record will be eligible to attend. Upon registration, participants will receive further instructions and access credentials for the event. Shareholders may also submit questions in advance through the portal.

Additional meeting materials, including the formal notice and agenda, will be distributed in line with Regulation requirements and made available at https://ilus-group.com.

For further information on ILUS, please see its communication channels:

Website: https://ilus-group.com

X: @ILUS_INTL

Email: IR@Ilus-Group.com

Source: ILUS

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vii) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (viii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material nonpublic information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls, and webcasts also may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, considering the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social & media channels: Website: https://ilus-group.com X: @ILUS_INTL

Contact:

IR@Ilus-group.com

(917) 522-3202



