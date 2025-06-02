New Drone Nerds and Counterdrone Partnership Set to Deliver Advanced Autonomous Drone Docking Solutions

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, North America's largest distributor of enterprise drone technology, has partnered with Counterdrone, a leading innovator in drone-agnostic, multi-UAV docking stations to distribute the OmniDock™ Standard and Mini, two advanced autonomous drone docking stations purpose-built for critical missions in inspection, security, and surveying.

Counterdrone’s OmniDock™ lineup includes the OmniDock Standard, the world’s first multi-drone, weatherproof, and climate-controlled charging and communications dock. Its swappable charging floors support either one large or two small drones with no permanent modifications required, offering unparalleled flexibility and fast charging, up to 90% in just 30 minutes for select drones like the DJI M30. The dock is built to IP56 standards for enhanced durability and features LTE connectivity, internal and external cameras for pre- and post-flight inspections, and a weather station.



Joining the product line is the OmniDock Mini, a compact, lightweight, and portable variant engineered for rapid deployment. Optimized for Mavic-sized drones (with support for Anzu Raptor and upcoming integrations for Parrot and ACSL Soten), the Mini retains all the key features of its larger counterpart, including climate control, IP56 weatherproofing, and LTE communication. For efficiency throughout extended missions, it can charge drones while they remain powered on, enabling faster turnaround for time-sensitive operations.

"Integrating Counterdrone's OmniDock into our enterprise offerings aligns with our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology that meets the evolving needs of our clients," said Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds. "This partnership empowers organizations to implement fully autonomous drone operations, increasing efficiency and reducing operational costs."

Both OmniDock platforms integrate seamlessly with popular fleet management tools, including VOTIX, and are ideal for applications in public safety, energy, infrastructure, and agriculture.



To learn more about Counterdrone’s autonomous drone docking solutions, connect with Drone Nerds at experts@dronenerds.com .



About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.

Attachment

Cara Ferreira Drone Nerds 7867087807 caraf@dronenerds.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.