Art of Cheese Festival Dining Series Celebrates Wisconsin’s Culinary and Cheesemaking Excellence

MADISON, Wis., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tickets for the Wisconsin Art of Cheese Festival Dining Series drop June 4—National Cheese Day—unlocking a crave-worthy lineup of exclusive dining events that spotlight the state’s world-famous cheese. Seats are limited and are expected to sell quickly.

“This dining series is a celebration of everything that makes Wisconsin cheese so special—its craftsmanship, its creativity, and its connection to community,” says Suzanne Fanning, Chief Marketing Officer at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. “We’ve brought together some of the state’s most talented chefs and award-winning cheeses to create unforgettable experiences that showcase the best of Wisconsin’s food culture. It’s a true collaboration that honors the artistry of both our cheesemakers and the visionary chefs who bring their creations to life.”

The Harvey House: An Evening on the Cheese Train

Date: Thursday, Sept. 25

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: The Harvey House, Madison, WI

Set in a charming historic train platform and dining car, The Harvey House reimagines the classic Wisconsin supper club experience featuring a cheese-forward menu by chef and owner Joe Papach, whose restaurant was included in The New York Times’ 50 Favorite Restaurants and featured on Bravo’s Top Chef.

School of Cheese Lunch with Justin Warner

Date: Saturday, Sept. 27

Time: 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Location: The Deliciouser, Madison, WI

Cheeselandia’s Headmaster Justin Warner (chef, author, and Food Network star) steps out from behind the desk to take on a delicious new challenge: transforming ingredients from the Dane County Farmers Market into an A+ cheese-forward dish, with a few surprise ingredients! Priority access for Cheeselandians (Not a member? Join here).

Artisan Cheese Culinary Collab with Sean Pharr and Dan Jacobs

Date: Saturday, Sept. 27

Time: Reservation-based, 4–9 p.m.

Location: Mint Mark, Madison, WI

An exclusive culinary crossover event unites Chef Sean Pharr of Madison’s Mint Mark with Chef Dan Jacobs of Milwaukee’s EsterEv and Bravo’s Top Chef Wisconsin fame to deliver a multi-course shared menu honoring Wisconsin Cheese. The exclusive menu will seamlessly weave Jacobs’ globally inspired flavors with Pharr’s refined, produce-driven approach, all set within the airy, garden-infused ambiance of Mint Mark.

Dinner at The Deliciouser: Women Behind the Wheels

Date: Saturday, Sept. 27

Time: 7–9 p.m.

Location: The Deliciouser, Madison, WI

Join Chefs Patrick O’Halloran, celebrated former chef of Lombardino’s and visionary behind The Deliciouser, and Luke Zahm, host of Wisconsin Foodie, for an intimate culinary evening inside The Deliciouser’s immersive kitchen studio. This four-course menu pays tribute to Wisconsin’s trailblazing women cheesemakers, showcasing their talent through an immersive evening blending culinary storytelling with elegant, ingredient-driven cuisine.

Pizza Night at Seven Acre Dairy

Date: Sunday, Sept. 28

Time: 3–6 p.m.

Location: Seven Acre Dairy Company, Paoli, WI

Hosted along the scenic Sugar River at Seven Acre Dairy Company, a restored dairy factory reimagined as a one-of-a-kind restaurant and hotel, this family-friendly pizza night features James Beard-nominated chef Luke Zahm of Driftless Café alongside Flour Girl & Flame, firing up pies in a mobile wood-burning oven. With live music, ice cream, and space to roam, it’s a perfect slice of summer fun.

Don’t Miss Out—Tickets Are Limited

Visit Artofcheesefestival.com to reserve your spot at one — or more — of these unforgettable events.

Don’t forget to grab tickets for The Wisconsin Cheese Ball: A Night in Lights, the weekend’s marquee event, where Wisconsin cheese legends take center stage for an electrifying night of music, glamour, and unforgettable cheese experiences at The Sylvee. Early bird pricing is extended through July 28.

About the Art of Cheese Festival: The Art of Cheese Festival is an initiative by Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, developed to highlight the heritage, craftsmanship, and innovation behind the state’s world-renowned cheese industry. Learn more at https://wisconsincheese.com/art-of-cheese.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a nonprofit organization funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers that works to increase the sales and consumption of Wisconsin milk and dairy products. Learn more at www.WisconsinDairy.org.

