New pilot roads in Eastern Kings PEI for ATV enthusiasts 

CANADA, June 2 - The first ATV pilot roads in Eastern Kings are now open, offering safe and legal connections to the private trail network in the area.

The new pilot roads offer another 12 kilometres of ATV trails around Bellevue and Caledonia.

“With every new connection, the trail network grows until a province-wide trail system exists, enhancing recreation for Islanders, attracting visitors and boosting economic opportunities for local businesses. Creating safe and legal trails is possible thanks to collaboration and partnerships with ATV organizations.” - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson

The Eastern Kings ATV Club and the PEI ATV Federation recommended the pilot roads to connect to their existing trails. The provincial government assessed the proposal to ensure there were no environmental, maintenance or safety concerns.

“Safety and environmental protections are critical to ATV trail development,” said PEI ATV Federation Ed Schmidt. “As plans for a tip-to-tip ATV trail get underway, we will engage the public and consider their ideas and input towards building a safe and sustainable trail network.”

“This is exciting progress for ATVing in our area,” said Justin Batchilder, President of the Eastern Kings ATV Club. “Our club members have worked hard with government on making sure these trails are safe and sustainable, and we appreciate everyone’s work on this.”

PEI now has 77 kms of ATV pilot roads and the federation and its clubs have over 650 kms of private ATV trails across the province. People using ATVs on pilot roads must have insurance, a driver’s license and membership with a PEI ATV club.

At the request of the PEI ATV Federation, the pilot road project helped to expand safe and legal access for ATVs in designated areas. Pilots must be on unpaved or decommissioned low-traffic roads, ensuring they are safe for both the public and the environment.

Learn more about ATV pilot roads and view the Eastern Kings pilot road map.

