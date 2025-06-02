Memorial Merits Launches Comprehensive End-of-Life Planning Platform with AI Companion

Gabriel Killian

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Memorial Merits, founded by active-duty U.S. Navy servicemember Gabriel Killian, announces the launch of its all-in-one end-of-life planning platform designed to protect families from emotional, financial, and legal challenges during life's most difficult moments.

At the center of the platform is Solace, the world's first comprehensive end-of-life AI companion that supports families throughout the entire spectrum of loss. From initiating difficult conversations to guiding users through legal planning, funeral preparation, and post-loss recovery, Solace provides structure and clarity when people are most vulnerable. The AI companion is accessible via both web and mobile applications.

Memorial Merits also features the legacy journal "Should Tomorrow Never Come," available in multiple formats including the new Legacy Edition. This structured guide helps individuals document vital decisions, passwords, messages, medical wishes, and final letters in one centralized location.

Beyond digital tools, the platform offers access to affordable legal services, pre-vetted casket and urn providers, and educational resources covering topics such as probate, pre-planning, grief trauma, medical directives, and avoiding funeral price-gouging that can cost families up to five times more than necessary.

The end-of-life planning ecosystem was created after Killian's personal experience with loss, recognizing the need for a solution that addresses both the emotional and practical aspects of end-of-life planning.

About Memorial Merits:

Memorial Merits is the comprehensive end-of-life planning platform built to protect families from emotional, financial, and legal chaos. Founded by active-duty U.S. Navy servicemember Gabriel Killian following personal loss, Memorial Merits offers a complete ecosystem including Solace, the world's first all-in-one end-of-life AI companion, and the legacy journal "Should Tomorrow Never Come." The platform provides access to affordable legal services, pre-vetted providers, and educational resources to empower people before and after life's most difficult moments. For more information, visit https://MemorialMerits.com.

Contact Information:

Memorial Merits

Website: https://MemorialMerits.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.