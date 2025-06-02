Pacific Proworks Inc. Expands ADU, Remodeling, and New Home Builds in Los Angeles

pacific-proworks-inc-adu-remodeling-construction-los-angeles.jpg Pacific Proworks Inc. specializes in ADUs, new home builds, and full-service remodeling projects across Los Angeles. Pacific Proworks Inc. specializes in ADUs, new home builds, and full-service remodeling projects across Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pacific Proworks Inc. Expands Full-Service Residential Construction in Los Angeles, Now Booking ADUs, Custom Homes, and Major RemodelsLos Angeles, CA — June 2, 2025 — Pacific Proworks Inc., a licensed general contractor serving Los Angeles and surrounding areas, is proud to announce the expansion of its residential construction and remodeling services. The company specializes in high-value projects such as Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), garage conversions , custom home builds, and full-scale kitchen and bathroom remodels, now booking for the 2025 construction season.With increasing demand for additional living space, property upgrades, and modern layouts, Pacific Proworks Inc. is helping homeowners unlock the full potential of their properties through expert craftsmanship, efficient permitting, and transparent project management.“We build homes and spaces that match the vision and lifestyle of our clients — whether it’s an ADU for rental income or a full home transformation,” said Denette Rael, founder of Pacific Proworks Inc. “Our team takes pride in being reliable, responsive, and results-driven.”🔨 Residential Services OfferedPacific Proworks Inc. focuses on high-impact, code-compliant projects designed to add long-term value. Core services include: ADU Construction – Legal, fully permitted Accessory Dwelling Units (in-law suites, rentals, backyard homes)• Garage Conversions – Convert existing garages into livable, rentable spaces with plumbing, HVAC, and insulation Custom New Home Builds – Full ground-up construction tailored to your vision, from design to final inspection• Kitchen Remodeling – Layout redesigns, cabinetry upgrades, lighting, countertops, and modern appliance integration• Bathroom Remodeling – Functional and stylish upgrades including showers, tilework, vanities, plumbing, and more• Interior/Exterior Renovations – Walls, flooring, paint, insulation, windows, stucco, roofing, and energy-efficiency upgradesEach project is managed from permit application through completion, ensuring clients receive expert guidance at every step.🧱 Building for Homeowners and InvestorsPacific Proworks Inc. works closely with both homeowners and real estate investors looking to boost equity, rental income, and lifestyle quality. With experience in both small and large-scale jobs, the company delivers projects on time and within scope.While the focus remains on residential services, the company also completes select light commercial renovations such as office updates, retail improvements, and ADA-compliant bathroom remodels — with the same high level of professionalism.🏘 Serving Los Angeles and Surrounding AreasHeadquartered in Los Angeles, Pacific Proworks Inc. proudly serves clients throughout:• Los Angeles County• San Fernando Valley• Pasadena• Long Beach• South Bay• And surrounding Southern California communitiesNo matter the size of the project, the company emphasizes communication, detail-oriented planning, and high-quality execution.📈 The Pacific Proworks DifferenceWhat sets Pacific Proworks Inc. apart is its ability to combine experience with personalization. Clients work directly with the team from start to finish, avoiding the delays, surprises, and poor workmanship that often plague the construction industry.Key benefits include:• Transparent, itemized estimates• Full permit handling• Custom design input and upgrades• Daily project updates and progress tracking• Reliable, licensed subcontractor network• On-time, on-budget project deliveryWhether you’re building a new home, modernizing a rental property, or converting unused space into something functional, Pacific Proworks Inc. is a contractor you can trust.🔍 About Pacific Proworks Inc.Pacific Proworks Inc. is a full-service general contractor licensed by the California Contractors State License Board (CA License #1137291). Founded by Denette Rael, the company specializes in residential construction and remodeling services throughout Greater Los Angeles.With a focus on ADU construction, new home builds, and full-property transformations, Pacific Proworks Inc. is helping clients reimagine what their space can be — one project at a time.Contact Information: Pacific Proworks Inc.📍 Serving Los Angeles and Surrounding Areas🌐 Website: https://www.pacificprowork.com 📞 Phone: (424) 424-3301🔨 CA License #: 1137291📹 Watch Our Work

Pacific Proworks Inc. | ADU, New Home Construction & Remodeling in Los Angeles

