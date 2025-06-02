Bergen County Performer Blends Psychology and Theater in New Show

Judah Mantell

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professional mentalist and mind reader Judah Mantell will present his first theatrical production, "Wonderful and Strange," at The Seven Crest Theater in Teaneck, New Jersey on June 29, 2024. The one-night-only intimate performance invites audiences to experience an immersive journey blending psychology, suggestion, and interactive mind reading.

With over fifteen years of experience performing throughout the Tri-State Area, Mantell has built a reputation for what he describes as "dreamlike mentalism—both wonderful and strange." The 70-minute performance will feature a series of mind-bending experiments where audience members witness thoughts being read, secrets revealed, and impossible connections formed between complete strangers.

"Wonderful and Strange" represents the culmination of Mantell's extensive background in both classical magic and modern psychological techniques. Having performed for high-profile corporate clients including executives at Dell, Technicolor, and Unity Technologies, Mantell brings his signature blend of theatrical storytelling and psychological illusion to the stage in this new production.

The CTO of Dell’s Media and Technology division described a previous performance by saying, "An incredible addition to the event. Are you reading my mind right now?!" Similarly, a Director at Technicolor remarked, "I have no idea how you knew that, you must have been inside our heads!"

Mantell began performing magic at age seven before discovering his passion for psychological illusion and mind reading in his teens. When not performing, he develops original techniques used by other psychic entertainers worldwide.

The performance is recommended for audiences ages 14 and up. Tickets for "Wonderful and Strange" are available now at JudahMagic.com/show for $30 each, with limited seating available at the intimate venue.

The Seven Crest Theater is located at 170 W. Englewood Ave, Teaneck, NJ. Doors open at 6:30 PM for the 7:00 PM performance on Saturday, June 29th.

For more information about the show or to book Judah Mantell for private events, visit JudahMagic.com.

About Judah Mantell:

Judah Mantell is a professional mentalist and psychological illusionist based in Bergen County, NJ. With over fifteen years of experience, Judah creates immersive performances that blend storytelling, mind reading, and surreal theater. His work has been praised by executives at Dell, Technicolor, and Unity Technologies, and he continues to develop cutting-edge material for entertainers worldwide. Judah is currently booking select private events, corporate engagements, and theatrical performances in the NYC/NJ area.

