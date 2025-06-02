AgriVision award nominations are welcomed by Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith and Dept. of

INDIANAPOLIS (May 30, 2025) - Nominations are now being accepted for the 2025 AgriVision Award , the highest agricultural honor presented by the State of Indiana. This award, now in its 18th year, was established by the lieutenant governor and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) to recognize Indiana’s agricultural leaders who are ensuring Indiana is, and remains, a global center for food and agricultural innovation and commercialization.

The AgriVision Award is open to any Indiana resident and all sectors of the agriculture industry—from bioenergy to livestock to the agbiosciences. Any person or organization may submit a nomination through July 1, 2025.

“This award recognizes those leaders who continuously make an impact on Indiana agriculture," said Indiana's Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith. "We honor and celebrate the previous AgriVision Award winners and look forward to honoring another individual this August.”

Previous AgriVision Award winners have included individuals who have made significant contributions to the agriculture industry, whether it’s developing a new technology, managing an agribusiness or organization, or working to address a global issue.

"Indiana's leaders continue to innovate and advance the agriculture industry," said Don Lamb, director of the State Department of Agriculture. "I look forward to continuing to see the influence that these individuals make.”

Award nominations are currently being accepted and close on July 1. To nominate an individual, you must complete a form found on the ISDA website and email it to the department. Once a winner has been selected, the award will be presented by Lt. Gov. Beckwith and ISDA Director Lamb during the Celebration of Agriculture at the 2025 Indiana State Fair.

Previous AgriVision Award winners include:

John Baugh and Ed Ebert (2024)

Beth Archer and Cindy Hoye (2023)

Gary Truitt and Dr. Karen Plaut (2022)

Doug Leman and Dr. Robert Waltz (2021)

Garwood Orchards and MPS Egg Farms (2020)

Stan Poe family and Terry L. Tucker (2019)

Jerry Seger family and Tim and Jim Craig (2018)

Beth Bechdol and Dr. Jay Akridge (2017)

Dr. Bret Marsh and John Hardin (2016)

Don Orr and Don Villwock (2015)

Adam Moody (2014)

Norman McCowan (2013)

Kip Tom (2012)

Vic Lechtenberg (2011)

JoAnn Brouillette (2010)

Brian Reichert and John Swisher (2009)

Charles “Shorty” Whittington (2008)

Lawrence "Sonny" Beck (2007)

Click here or visit ISDA.IN.GOV to learn more about the award or to nominate someone.

