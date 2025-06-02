Submit Release
Indiana Grown Commission Meeting- May 21, 2025

About this Event

INDIANAPOLIS (May 16, 2025) — The Indiana Grown Commission will meet on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, from 1-3 p.m. ET at the Everwise Credit Union building in the first floor conference room (1 N. Capitol Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46204).

To access the meeting virtually, use the call-in information below. 

Indiana Grown invitation to join this Microsoft Teams meeting:

Join meeting virtually, click here.
Meeting ID: 220 654 174 284 
Passcode: uu6je7nq 

The Indiana Grown Commission was established in the summer of 2014 and consists of 12 members appointed by Indiana’s lieutenant governor. The commission assists the Indiana State Department of Agriculture in developing the marketing and economic development program that connects Indiana food and agricultural companies with consumers, retailers, restaurants and more.

