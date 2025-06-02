Sweets and Snacks Success

INDIANAPOLIS (May 15, 2025) - Indianapolis hosted the Sweets and Snacks Expo from May 13-15 with thousands of professionals from the snack and confectionery industries flocking to circle city to share their products with global buyers.

“It was a pleasure to have the unique opportunity to attend the Sweets and Snacks Expo this week,” said Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith. “The opportunity to meet and speak with so many Indiana vendors and try their products was extraordinary. This is a unique opportunity for many of these Hoosier businesses, and it’s such an honor to be able to support them through my agency.”

ISDA hosted the Indiana Pavilion where 20 Hoosier companies from across the state were able to share their products with the global market.

Indiana Pavilion companies were as follows:

Amish Pretzel Company in Elkhart

Bee Great in Churubusco

Boikeys Biltong in Michigan City

Cute as a Cupcake! in Merrillville

Fat of the Land in Indianapolis

Foods Alive in Angola

Frittle Candy in Indianapolis

HealthSmart Foods, Inc. in Evansville

Indiana Import LLC in Fishers

Little Joeys Protein Snacks in Portland

Market Square Popcorn Company in Indianapolis

Praline’s Deluxe in Fishers

Paradise in Schererville

SoyaMaya Protein Tempeh Chips in Greensburg

The Pretzel Group, Inc. in Avon

The South Bend Chocolate Company in South Bend

Timbar in Zionsville

Wabash Valley Farms in Monon

Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing in Van Buren

ZeroCarb LYFE in Evansville

Cute As A Cupcake!, an Indiana Grown member, from Merrillville was a first time vendor and they said this was a valuable experience.

"This was an incredible opportunity and experience for our first time at Sweets and Snacks. We were able to meet and connect with buyers from Costco, QVC and more," said Raemere Mitchell. "This was a great event and we would be honored to participate again."

Emily Edwards from Paradise Spreads, also an Indiana Grown member, from Schererville is a second year vendor at Sweets and Snacks and she said she enjoyed the participating in the buyers mission this year.

"I have received more leads and more contacts this year than last, which was great. Yesterday I met with five international buyers with four wanting our products," said Edwards. "The Indiana pavilion feels like home and its great to be so close to our neighbors so we can all collaborate."

Food Export-Midwest hosted a buyers mission that coincided with the Sweets and Snacks Expo, which were meetings between qualified international buyers and U.S. candy and snack suppliers. Buyers from 16 different countries traveled from all across the world including Canada, Australia, India, Singapore and more. They met with 46 U.S. suppliers, nine of which were Indiana companies. These meetings generate global sales and increase exports of our Hoosier candy and snack products.

“Indiana is a sweet place to hold this international expo and it was incredible to be able to host 20 companies in our Indiana pavilion. It was amazing to see these Hoosier businesses on an international stage right here in circle city,” said Don Lamb, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. “We couldn’t have done this convention and provided this opportunity for so many Hoosier businesses without the support of our partners, like Food Export Midwest."

The Sweets and Snacks Expo is hosted by the National Confectioners Association to promote confectionery and snack manufacturers. With over 1,000 exhibitors and 14,000 attendees, it is the largest U.S. trade show devoted to candy and snacks. This event is closed to the public to allow buyers to try products, view prices, manufacturing processes and more.

To view photos of the event, click here.

