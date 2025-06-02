$416,350 federal grant funds available for Indiana specialty crop industry

INDIANAPOLIS (May 15, 2025) - The Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA), is seeking project proposals from Indiana’s specialty crop sector for funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.

“Hoosier farms feature more than just corn and soybeans,” Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture said. “Indiana offers more. We’re also a top producing state of watermelons, mint, cantaloupe, and tomatoes. Our specialty crop farmers, researchers, manufacturers, and others are encouraged to apply for this funding provided by USDA through our Indiana Department of Agriculture, and we look forward to the great impact these projects will make on our state.”

The USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program offers federal funding annually to state departments of agriculture to support their specialty crop industries. This year, Indiana will be allocating $416,350 to selected projects.

Eligible projects must enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in Indiana, defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture and nursery crops. For a full list of eligible specialty crops please click here.

Funding will not be awarded to projects that benefit a particular commercial product, or provide a profit to a single organization, institution or individual. Each project must identify at least one of the USDA performance measures that specifically demonstrate the project’s impact on enhancing the competitiveness of eligible specialty crops.

ISDA is seeking projects that address the following issues: enhancing food safety; improve the capacity of all entities in the specialty crop distribution chain to comply with the Food Safety Modernization Act; invest in specialty crop research; develop new/improved seed varieties and specialty crops; improve pest and disease control methods; increase child and adult nutrition knowledge and consumption of specialty crops; improve efficiency and reduce costs of distribution systems; and/or, create sustainable long-term environmental outcomes.

Applications are currently open and are due by 11:59 p.m. ET on June 4, 2025. Proposals must be submitted online through the Indiana State Department of Agriculture’s Grants Management System. Indiana Specialty Crop Block Grant application resources are located on ISDA’s Grants and Funding Opportunities website. Visit isda.in.gov to learn more.



