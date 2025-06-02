Hardware-Free Mining Just Got Smarter: QFSCOIN Introduces Cloud-Based Auto-Switching for Peak Efficiency

AI-powered mining system goes live, empowering users with real-time profitability, zero hardware investment, and instant $30 cloud mining contracts

Lewes, Delaware, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QFSCOIN, a U.S.-regulated cloud mining company, today unveiled its revolutionary cloud-based mining platform, featuring intelligent, real-time protocol switching. This eliminates the need for traditional mining hardware, making digital asset mining more efficient, accessible, and profitable than ever before.

As interest in cryptocurrency surges amid post-halving market shifts, QFSCOIN offers a powerful solution: automated, hardware-free mining that dynamically adapts to optimize returns across top cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE).





A Smarter Mining Model for 2025

QFSCOIN’s platform removes the complexity and cost of traditional mining setups. Users can instantly start mining through the cloud with a free $30 contract, no equipment, technical skills, or electricity bills required.

“We built QFSCOIN to give everyday people access to high-performance crypto mining,” said a QFSCOIN spokesperson. “Our system’s ability to automatically switch to the most profitable mining protocol in real-time ensures maximum yield without manual intervention.”

Real-Time AI Optimization with Zero Waste

At the core of QFSCOIN is its AI-powered dynamic mining engine, which continuously analyzes network conditions—hashrate, difficulty, energy consumption, and market fluctuations—to seamlessly switch between mining algorithms. This ensures every user’s computational allocation is always focused on the highest-yielding protocol at any given time.



Here are some of the current mining contract options:





(For more contracts, please visit the QFSCOIN contract page)



Eco-Friendly, Globally Powered Infrastructure

QFSCOIN’s mining farms are strategically located in regions with abundant renewable energy—Iceland, Norway, Canada, and the United States—making operations not only cost-effective but also environmentally sustainable. The company leverages hydroelectric and geothermal power to reduce its carbon footprint while maintaining high mining performance.Secure, Compliant, and User-Focused

Built on a foundation of trust and transparency, QFSCOIN operates under U.S. financial regulation and employs robust security systems including SSL encryption, DDoS protection, and identity verification protocols to keep users’ assets and data secure.

Its intuitive, mobile-friendly platform ensures users can mine, track earnings, and withdraw profits from any device, anywhere in the world—no cables, GPUs, or cooling fans required.

Start Mining Smarter Today

The future of mining is smart, simple, and sustainable—and it's available now. QFSCOIN is offering new users a $30 free cloud mining contract, enabling them to start earning immediately without any upfront cost.





To get started, visit: https://qfscoin.com/web/#/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

