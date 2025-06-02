Granite Credit Union Announces Grand Opening Celebration of New Sandy Branch

The public is invited to participate in the festivities, free food, and giveaways

SALT LAKE CITY, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Credit Union is excited to announce the official grand opening of its new Sandy Branch, located at 9383 S 700 E, Sandy, Utah 84070. The celebration will take place on Saturday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The community is invited to enjoy food from local food trucks, GirlsWhoSmash and Udder Rivals, music, prize drawings, giveaways, and activities for all ages, including a cash machine.





“We’re thrilled to celebrate the opening of our new branch with our members and the community,” said Charlotte Toone, branch manager. “This location offers exceptional convenience, centrally located near shopping and in one of Sandy's fastest-growing areas. It's a place where members can connect with our team for personalized financial guidance and support in achieving their financial goals.”

The new Sandy Branch features a modern, open design that creates a welcoming and innovative environment for members to manage their finances. Granite Credit Union offers various services, including savings and checking accounts, insurance, investments, automobile loans, ITIN loans, real estate, commercial, and business lending.

As Granite Credit Union continues to celebrate its 90th anniversary, it remains grounded in its core values and focused on the future. Whether through expanded access to financial products, deeper community engagement, or its pledge to serve the underserved, Granite Credit Union is—and always will be—"always there...so you can make life happen.”

About Granite Credit Union

Founded in 1935, Granite Credit Union serves over 37,000 members and has nearly $900 million in assets. Committed to helping members achieve their financial goals, Granite Credit Union offers a variety of financial products and services, including competitive rates, flexible lending options, and personalized financial guidance. With a vision of "always there... so you can make life happen," the credit union strives to empower members with the tools and support they need to succeed financially. Members enjoy access to secure mobile banking services, online tools, and personalized in-branch assistance at locations across Utah. Granite Credit Union is dedicated to positively impacting its communities through financial education, trusted relationships, and exceptional service. Granite Credit Union is always there...so you can make life happen. Learn more at granite.org.

