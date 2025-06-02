Lower Cost of Trenchless Pipe Repair Courtesy of Sloan’s Septic Tank Service

Trenchless pipe repair is now $100 off through Sloan’s Septic Tank Service, making pipe restoration quicker and less disruptive for properties.

OAKLEY, MI, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sloan’s Septic Tank Service, a fourth-generation septic and sewer solutions provider based in Oakley, MI, has announced a $100 discount on trenchless pipe repair services. The initiative aims to increase affordability and awareness around non-invasive sewer repair methods. The limited-time offer is available to residential and commercial clients throughout the company's Michigan service areas.Trenchless Repair: Minimizing Disruption While Solving Sewer Line IssuesTrenchless pipe repair involves restoring damaged underground pipes without extensive excavation. The method is commonly used to rehabilitate sewer lines beneath landscaped areas, driveways, and other property features. By avoiding full trench digging, property disruption is minimized while functionality is restored.Improved Access to Pipe Repair Through Lowered CostsThe $100 discount is designed to make trenchless services more accessible to property owners weighing repair versus replacement. Trenchless methods, including cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) lining, involve inserting a resin-coated liner into the existing pipe. Once cured, the liner forms a new, structurally sound inner surface, effectively extending the pipe’s life with minimal impact on the surrounding area.Environmental, Structural, and Economic AdvantagesTrenchless repairs require only small access points, reducing the risk of damaging nearby utilities or landscaping. These minimally invasive methods reduce labor time, often shortening repair timelines to a single day. The materials used are corrosion-resistant and designed to last for decades, which decreases the likelihood of repeat issues and contributes to long-term cost savings.Evaluating Suitability and Ensuring QualityBefore repair work is approved, sewer lines are inspected to confirm stability and eligibility for trenchless methods. Factors such as pipe condition, accessibility, and damage extent are considered. Once qualified, cleaning, descaling, and lining processes are performed using high-grade equipment and industry-approved materials. Services may also include crack sealing and internal coating to prevent future failure.Community Engagement Through Service FeedbackCustomer experiences play an important role in service improvement and community trust. Clients who have recently scheduled any of the company’s services—including trenchless pipe repair, septic tank cleaning drain cleaning , hydro jetting, or portable restroom rentals—are invited to share their feedback on the company’s website. Comments and reviews help inform future clients while also supporting transparency. Feedback can be submitted at sloansseptic.com/reviews.About Sloan’s Septic Tank ServiceSloan’s Septic Tank Service is a trusted local provider based in Oakley, MI, offering comprehensive septic, sewer, and trenchless pipe repair solutions. Its services include septic tank cleaning, drain cleaning, hydro jetting, portable restroom rentals, and no-dig pipe repair—all designed to address a wide range of residential and commercial needs. Available from 8 AM to 5 PM for routine appointments and 24/7 for emergencies, the company delivers reliable service when it matters most.Serving clients in Oakley, Owosso, Lansing, Saginaw, Flint, and nearby areas, Sloan’s Septic Tank Service combines skilled technicians with modern equipment to deliver effective and minimally disruptive results.To learn more or schedule a service, visit sloansseptic.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.