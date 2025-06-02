Denver Hosts Questex’s Bar & Restaurant Expo Roadshow — Registration Opens for Owners & Operators

Co-located with The Hospitality Show; 4,500 Bar, Restaurant, Retailers, and Hotel Owners, Operators, GMs, Investors, and Developers to Attend

NEW YORK, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Bar & Restaurant Expo Denver, an extension of the nation’s largest and most influential gathering of bar and restaurant owners and operators, today announces registration is open.

This highly anticipated event taking place October 26-28, 2025 at the Colorado Convention Center is three action-packed days of expert-led education, interactive tastings, business-boosting activations, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

Whether you’re a seasoned multi-unit operator or launching your first concept, Bar & Restaurant Expo Denver is where industry visionaries converge to ignite new ideas and drive business growth.

“Denver’s hospitality scene is thriving and innovative, making it the perfect destination to host the next Bar & Restaurant Expo,” said Tim McLucas, Vice President of the Bar & Restaurant Group at Questex. “We’re excited to deliver fresh education, top suppliers, and exclusive networking experiences to fuel success in 2025 and beyond.”

Event Highlights Include:

Conference Program: Gain access to cutting-edge education with sessions tailored to operators of all sizes—from startup strategies to scaling success.

Expo Hall Access: Discover the latest products and services from top suppliers, sample new menu items, and test innovative technology designed to streamline operations.

Networking Events: Connect with peers and industry icons through the Welcome Reception, Cocktail Clubhouse and F&B Theater activations.



Meet With Top Brands

Attendees will have the chance to meet with leading food and beverage sponsors and solution providers offering exclusive show-only deals and hands-on demos.



By co-locating with The Hospitality Show, attendees will have the opportunity to source suppliers selling CRM, digital signage, guest management, security, labor management, kiosks and more. Learn more about The Hospitality Show here.

To register to attend Bar & Restaurant Expo Denver, click here.

Suppliers in the food and beverage industry can request exhibit and sponsor information here.

Stay connected with Bar & Restaurant Expo Texas on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.



About Bar & Restaurant Expo

Bar & Restaurant Expo has continued to evolve and mirror the fast-paced, trend-setting nature of the hospitality industry. The event has been providing the specific tools that bar and restaurant owners, operators, and managers need to grow their businesses, compete, and succeed in this hyper- competitive and dynamic industry. The Bar & Restaurant Group is part of the Questex Hospitality Division and also produces World Tea Expo, World Tea News, World Tea Academy, as well as Bar & Restaurant Expo, Bar & Restaurant News, and Vibe Conference.

About The Hospitality Show

The Hospitality Show is an event for the entire hospitality ecosystem with one goal: operating hotels more efficiently and profitably. Produced by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex, the event brings together top industry leaders, senior executives of hotel brands, owners, operators, management companies, procurement specialists and their teams.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

