ETHRANSACTION 2025 Launches Multi-Crypto Cloud Mining Solution

York, England, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the times change, people's ideas about energy are also evolving. Today, people rely on renewable energy such as solar and wind energy to drive new energy cloud mining business. Thanks to this, the cost of mining and the cost of integrating surplus energy into the grid are reduced. This not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also creates profit potential and opens the door to new energy investment opportunities for investors.

In the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency industry, profitability and ease of use are critical. Cloud mining is an attractive option for newcomers looking for a reliable, low-input source of income. This article will explore the concept of cloud mining and focus on the cloud mining brand ETHRANSACTION .

The appeal of new energy cloud mining

Cloud mining has been popular among Bitcoin enthusiasts due to its convenience and ease of use. Compared with traditional mining, cloud mining does not require expensive equipment, expertise or ongoing supervision. Because cloud mining simplifies the process, anyone can participate in this cryptocurrency revolution regardless of their level of expertise.

Users can rent mining algorithms from remote data centers and receive a portion of the profits, saving money and avoiding the hassle of maintaining complex setups and expensive mining equipment.

ETHRANSACTION: Where laziness meets opportunity

It is worth mentioning that ETHRANSACTION has taken cloud mining to its extreme in terms of simplicity, making it ideal for beginners. The platform's user-friendly interface ensures that even cryptocurrency novices can easily get started. For ETHRANSACTION, laziness is not a disadvantage, but a necessity. As a pioneer in cloud mining services, ETHRANSACTION has 100 mining farms and more than 300,000 mining equipment around the world. All mining equipment is driven by new and renewable energy cycles.

Security and Sustainability

Trust and security are critical in the mining industry, and ETHRANSACTION understands this and puts user safety first. ETHRANSACTION is committed to maintaining legality and transparency, protecting your investment and allowing you to focus on profitability.

All mines use clean energy, making cloud computing capabilities carbon neutral.

Platform advantages:

⦁Get an instant bonus of $19 after registration.

⦁Potential payments.

⦁No other service fees or management fees.

⦁The platform uses more than 9 cryptocurrencies for settlement, such as USDT-TRC20, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, BNB, USDT-ERC20, BCH, DOGE, SOL (Solana), XRP, etc.

⦁The company's affiliate program allows you to refer your friends and get a referral bonus of up to $12,000.

Step 1: Register an account

Just enter your email address and create an account to participate in ETHRANSACTION's easy registration process. After registration, users can start mining Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies immediately.

Step 2: Purchase a mining contract

Currently, ETHRANSACTION also offers a variety of mining contracts, such as $100, $600, and $47,000 contracts. Each contract has a unique return on investment and a specific contract period.

● Basic Cloud Computing Capacity: $100, 2 days, $118 in total

● Classic Cloud Computing Capacity: $600, 7 days, $652.5 in total

● Classic Cloud Computing Capacity: $1300, 14 days, $1536.6 in total

● Advanced Cloud Computing Capacity: $3700, 20 days, $4721.2 in total

● Advanced Cloud Computing Capacity: $6300, 25 days, $8741.25 in total

3: High Referral Commissions

Invite friends to earn up to 4% commission and create additional passive income

Affiliate Program

ETHRANSACTION now offers an affiliate program where you can earn money by referring others to the ETHRANSACTION platform. You can start making money even without investing. After inviting a certain number of active referrals, you will receive a one-time fixed bonus of up to $12,000. Unlimited referrals, your profit potential is unlimited!

In a nutshell

ETHRANSACTION provides a cloud-based cryptocurrency mining platform that uses renewable energy. The service offers a variety of contract options and supports a variety of digital currencies, providing an alternative to users seeking an alternative to traditional mining.

If you want to learn more about ETHRANSACTION, please visit its official website: https://ethransaction.vip/



