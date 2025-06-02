Empowering miners worldwide with cutting-edge decentralized infrastructure, AI-enhanced security, and full regulatory compliance for sustainable digital asset mining.

Salford, Greater Manchester, England, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Cloud Mining proudly announces the rollout of its state-of-the-art Compliant Cloud Mining Platform, designed to set a new benchmark in cryptocurrency mining by fully aligning with current global financial, data privacy, and environmental regulations.

Strict Regulatory Adherence Across Regions

The platform operates in compliance with leading regulatory frameworks, including the EU Crypto-Asset Market Regulation Act (MiCA), the US Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act (DAAMLA), and Singapore’s Payment Services Act (PSA). Furthermore, nations such as Norway have integrated compliance policies based on the Paris Agreement, further reinforcing Global Cloud Mining’s commitment to environmentally responsible and legally compliant operations.

Unmatched Technological Edge

Global Cloud Mining harnesses best-in-class technology to optimize computing resources, enhance energy efficiency, and guarantee node reliability:

1. Revolutionizing Infrastructure with Decentralized Computing

Leveraging ICP’s “world computer,” the platform aggregates idle computing power worldwide via blockchain, forming a massively scalable decentralized pool capable of scheduling millions of tasks per second. This native on-chain design eliminates dependence on centralized servers, slashing operational costs by over 60% compared to traditional mining pools like AWS. (Learn more at 35global.com)





2. Innovations in Transparency and Instant Response

The upgraded smart contract system supports terabyte-scale data storage and millisecond-level computing power allocation, overcoming latency issues common in traditional on-chain mining. Miner contributions and revenue distributions are encrypted and permanently recorded on-chain, ensuring transparency and verifiability.

3.AI-Powered Efficiency and Security Enhancements

A dynamic pricing model driven by real-time analytics automatically adjusts computing power rental fees to optimize resource utilization. Advanced machine learning detects anomalies like ASIC attacks, while sandbox environments isolate malicious code, maintaining network stability and preventing mining monopolies.

4. Global Compliance and Deployment Excellence

Miners control their data-sharing scope through zero-knowledge proofs, securing hardware fingerprint privacy. With nodes operating in over 200 countries, the platform supports multinational mining enterprises by seamlessly adapting to local tax and environmental laws, achieving a carbon footprint reduction exceeding 50%.





5. Accessible and Expanding Ecosystem

Designed for inclusivity, individual miners can deploy dedicated mining containers (e.g., “create ETH low-energy mining machine”) through simple natural language commands—no programming required. Full-stack

interoperability enables effortless multi-chain mining across BTC, Filecoin, and more, with income exchangeable into assets like SOL and ICP, fostering an open and dynamic computing power economy.

In Summary

ICP’s pioneering integration of decentralized architecture, AI optimization, and on-chain regulatory compliance creates a cloud mining platform that is cost-efficient, transparent, and censorship-resistant. This platform offers miners and industry players a sustainable, long-term framework for thriving in the evolving cryptocurrency mining landscape.

