WellSpan Health and local libraries launch the annual Get Outdoors (GO!) interactive hiking and reading program in central Pennsylvania, expands into new county

York, Pa., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 18th consecutive summer, WellSpan and local libraries across central Pennsylvania are launching an interactive, outdoor scavenger hunt designed to exercise the body and mind known as the Get Outdoors, or GO!, program. The GO! program expands this year to include Union County, joining Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties, all offering unique activities. Additionally, the program will now incorporate math problems into interactive exercises as part of the journey.

“Each summer, the GO! program increases opportunities for children and their caregivers to learn through reading activities, engage in physical exercise to promote health and wellness, and explore local parks and trails while having fun along the way,” said Sandra Gladfelter, health education coordinator lead at WellSpan Health. “This is a highly anticipated program, where we see families come back every year to participate. We are so proud of our continued collaboration with local libraries and now expanding into a new county to add unique hiking opportunities for anyone across the region.”

This year’s GO! program theme is “Get Outdoors and Color Our World,” encouraging participants of all ages to visit a local library to read books about different colors, places to see color and things that use color.

Across all seven counties, there are 114 hiking trails that include several options with wheelchair and stroller accessibility. As participants explore a new trail, they will engage in interactive reading exercises connecting developmental, physical and mental growth and well-being. Participants will also find a QR code within their guidebook that directs them to the new math problems added to the program this year.

Another goal of the program is to help decrease childhood obesity while addressing “summer slide” or the tendency for children to experience a regression in their reading and critical thinking skills when they are outside of structured learning environments. Last year alone, more than 11,000 children participated, walking more than 39,000 miles throughout the region.

WellSpan’s continued support is part of its Spotlight on Children’s Health initiative, a program that aims to champion the physical, emotional, intellectual, and developmental needs of children from birth to 6 years old.

“This program offers a collection of safe and free activities that families can do together to remain active — both physically and intellectually, so they can return to school energized and ready to learn in the classroom by the end of summer,” said Dr. Christopher Russo, medical director of pediatric services at WellSpan.

How GO! Works

The program begins with participants visiting their local library to pick up a guidebook called the sketchbook. With the help of the sketchbook, participants can follow clues to locate hidden wooden posts that are also referred to as markers across various locations in the seven participating counties. As participants find a marker, they use crayons on a rubbing sheet to help capture and record the discoveries.

Another way participants can record their discovery and receive credit for the hike is by finding the code at the marker and logging it online into a digital app called Beanstack. There will be a chance to win prizes once each county program concludes. While all counties are now open to explore the program, program end dates vary by county.

Each county has a dedicated GO! website that includes directions to parks, information on prizes, and clues to find the wooden posts. Additionally, it is encouraged to share photos of your GO! hunts and offer tips, via the program’s county-by-county Facebook pages. For county-specific information visit the respective county's GO! program website:

The GO! program is partially funded through WellSpan’s Community Partnership Grant Program. Grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations that improve the health of the communities and people WellSpan serves.

For more information on WellSpan’s efforts to support healthy communities, visit WellSpan.org.

