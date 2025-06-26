Industry Growth Creates Noise for Businesses Searching for a Top Factoring Company

With the factoring industry on track to nearly double in size by 2030, small businesses must cut through the noise to find top-notch services.

Being a top factoring company isn’t a title; it’s a responsibility. It means showing up with speed, clarity, and consistency every single day.” — Armando Armendariz, Director of Business and Partner of Viva Capital

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading invoice funding company Viva Capital says the factoring industry is booming, but the rapid growth is creating new challenges for businesses searching for a top factoring company. Full coverage of the topic is available in “5 Key Traits of a Top Factoring Company (And How Viva Stacks Up), ” now live on VivaCF.net. The new release draws on recent data, which shows tens of thousands of small businesses are already leveraging invoice factoring. The industry is on track to nearly double in size by 2030.“As the environment shifts, businesses must really consider whether a newer, less experienced factoring company can serve them well,” explains Armando Armendariz, Director of Business Development and Partner of Viva Capital. “Equally, they must ensure that a more established one can keep up with the increased volume without reducing the quality of service.”Armendariz says that he hears firsthand accounts of these challenges from small businesses as they onboard with Viva Capital, as some factors fail to make timely payments and leave business owners in a bind or, worse, shutter their doors overnight.He believes businesses must weigh their options carefully, not just look for promises of fast payments, but consider whether the factoring company has a documented history with client success stories and testimonials showing it stands by its words, even as funding requests increase. He also says there are small tells about the level of service a business can expect, such as whether clients are expected to call a general customer service line when they have a concern, versus receiving personalized and attentive service from a dedicated account manager, like Viva provides.“Being a top factoring company isn’t a title; it’s a responsibility. It means showing up with speed, clarity, and consistency every single day,” Armendariz notes. “That’s why we prioritize things like same-day funding, direct relationships, and clear pricing.”Businesses that want to learn more about factoring or request a complimentary factoring quote from Viva Capital may do so by visiting VivaCF.net.

