Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of June 2, 2025

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Agriculture



On Wednesday, June 4, the Committee on Agriculture will hold a full committee hearing called "American Innovation and the Future of Digital Assets: From Blueprint to a Functional Framework."

On Thursday, June 5, the Subcommittee on Conservation, Research, and Biotechnology will hold a hearing called "Supporting Farmers, Strengthening Conservation, Sustaining Working Lands."

Appropriations

On Wednesday, June 4, the Subcommittee on Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies will hold a budget hearing called "Federal Aviation Administration."

On Wednesday, June 4, the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government will hold an budget hearing called "Office of Management and Budget."

On Thursday, June 5, the Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies will hold a markup of the Fiscal Year 2026 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Bill.

On Thursday, June 5, the Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies will hold a markup of the Fiscal Year 2026 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Bill.

On Thursday, June 5, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies will hold an budget hearing called "Fiscal Year 2026 Request for the Department of Commerce."

On Thursday, June 5, the Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies will hold an budget hearing called "Indian Health Service."

Armed Services

On Wednesday, June 4, the Armed Services Committee will hold a full committee hearing called "Department of the Army Fiscal Year 2026 Posture."

On Wednesday, June 4, the Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces will hold a hearing called "Update on Navy Programs and Capabilities for Seapower and Projection Forces."

On Thursday, June 5, the Armed Services Committee will hold a full committee hearing called "Department of the Air Force Fiscal Year 2026 Posture."

Education & Workforce

On Wednesday, June 4, the Committee on Education & Workforce will hold a full committee hearing called "Examining the Policies and Priorities of the Department of Education."

On Thursday, June 5, the Committee on Education & Workforce will hold a full committee hearing called "Examining the Policies and Priorities of the Department of Labor."

Energy & Commerce

On Wednesday, June 4, the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Stopping Illegal Robocalls and Robotexts: Progress, Challenges, and Next Steps."

On Wednesday, June 4, the Communications and Technology Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "AI in the Everyday: Current Applications and Future Frontiers in Communications and Technology."

Financial Services

On Wednesday, June 4, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee hearing called "American Innovation and the Future of Digital Assets: From Blueprint to a Functional Framework."

On Thursday, June 5, the Subcommittee on Financial Institutions will hold a hearing called "Framework for the Future: Reviewing Data Privacy in Today’s Financial System."

Foreign Affairs

On Wednesday, June 4, the Europe Subcommittee will hold a hearing called “Assessing the Challenges Facing NATO.”

On Thursday, June 5, the Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee will hold a hearing called “After Assad: The Future of Syria.”

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

On Wednesday, June 4, the Subcommittee on Defense Intelligence and Overhead Architecture will hold a closed hearing called “National Reconnaissance Office, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, Defense Intelligence Agency FY 2026 Budget Hearing.”

On Wednesday, June 4, the Subcommittee on the National Security Agency and Cyber will hold a closed hearing called “FY 2026 Budget Request for the National Security Agency.”

On Thursday, June 5, the Subcommittee on Defense Intelligence and Overhead Architecture will hold a closed hearing called “FY 2026 Budget Request for the Military Services.”

On Thursday, June 5, the Subcommittee on Defense Intelligence and Overhead Architecture will hold a closed hearing called “FY 2026 Budget Request for United States Cyber Command and United States Special Operations Command.”

On Thursday, June 5, the Subcommittee on the National Intelligence Enterprise will hold a closed hearing called “FY 2026 Budget Request for the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security.”

Judiciary

On Wednesday, June 4, the Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust will hold a hearing called “The Elite Universities Cartel: A History of Anticompetitive Collusion Inflating the Cost of Higher Education.”

On Thursday, June 5, the Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance will hold a hearing called “Foreign Influence on American’s Data Through the CLOUD Act.”

Natural Resources

Oversight and Government Reform

On Wednesday, June 4, the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries will hold an oversight hearing titled "Restoring American Seafood Competitiveness."

On Wednesday, June 4, the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency will hold a hearing called "Public Funds, Private Agendas: NGOs Gone Wild."

On Thursday, June 5, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will hold a full committee hearing called "The Federal Government in the Age of Artificial Intelligence."

Rules

On Tuesday, June 3, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

H.R. 2483, the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Reauthorization Act of 2025 (Guthrie)

H.R. 2931, the Save SBA from Sanctuary Cities Act of 2025 (Finstad)

H.R. 2966, the American Entrepreneurs First Act of 2025 (Van Duyne)

H.R. 2987, the Capping Excessive Awarding of SBLC Entrants Act of 2025 (Bresnahan)

Science, Space, and Technology

Small Business

On Thursday, June 5, the Subcommittee on Research & Technology and the Subcommittee on Energy will hold a joint hearing called "Pursuing the Golden Age of Innovation: Strategic Priorities in Biotechnology."

On Thursday, June 5, the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax, and Capital Access will hold a hearing called "Investing in America: How Private Equity Empowers Main Street."

Transportation and Infrastructure

On Wednesday, June 4, the Subcommittee on Aviation will hold a hearing called "FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024: Stakeholder Perspectives on Implementation One Year Later."

On Thursday, June 5, the Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation will hold a hearing called "The Future of the Coast Guard: Review of Coast Guard Programs and Structure."