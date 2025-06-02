WinnerMining launches new energy power project.

Los Angeles, CA, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the changes of the times and the advancement of technology, people's attitudes towards energy have also changed. People also understand how cloud mining works. But traditional cloud mining requires a lot of expenses (equipment, site, electricity bills, maintenance), which makes many novices or groups who want to participate in cloud mining discouraged! WinnerMining was born. They rely on renewable energy such as solar and wind energy to drive their new energy cloud mining business, which greatly reduces the cost of mining and integrates the electricity of surplus energy into the power grid. This not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits and allows investors to see the convenient opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, ease of use and profitability are crucial. WinnerMining launched a simple and high-end mining mode - one-click cloud mining, 0 fees, users do not need to worry about fees.







What is Winner Mining?



WinnerMining is a powerful British cloud mining platform established in 2021. They have been operating safely for 5 years under the financial supervision of the UK. After several years of exploration, WinnerMining has maximized the simplicity of cloud mining, making it an ideal choice for novices. The platform's user-friendly interface ensures that even cryptocurrency novices can easily get started.



For WinnerMining users, laziness is equal to intelligence, and it is waiting for an opportunity to succeed. As a pioneer in the cloud mining industry, WinnerMining has more than 120 mining farms and more than 800,000 mining machines around the world, all of which are updated to use solar energy , wind energy and water energy cycles. With stable income and security, WinnerMining has won the recognition of more than 13 million users.



WinnerMining Key Highlights:



Mine on the go: The new mobile app provides a user-friendly interface that allows users to easily monitor mining contracts, track daily earnings and manage investments.



Enhanced security: The app uses top-tier security from McAfee® and Cloudflare®, ensuring your digital assets are protected wherever they are.



Instant Bonus: New users who sign up through the app receive an instant sign-up bonus of $15, as well as a daily sign-in bonus of $0.60.



Supports a variety of popular cryptocurrencies: BTC, DOGE, ETH, USDC, USDT, BCH, XRP, SOL, BNB and other 9 types for settlement.



Stable income: The contracts launched by the platform generate income every 24 hours, and the principal is automatically returned to the account after the contract expires .



Professional team: The platform has an experienced IT team and 24/7 customer service team support to ensure that users can solve problems in a timely manner.



How to use WinnerMining?



1. Visit WinnerMining official website to download the APP and register (complete the registration and get $15)



2. Choose a contract that suits you for leasing and settle your income every 24 hours.



Here are the contracts for WinnerMining’s potential revenue in 2025:



Product Name Amount Cycle/Day Profit



Free Daily Mining $15 1 $15+$0.6



Newbie experience $100 2 $100+$6



Classic calculation power $1000 10 $1000+$125



Classic calculation power $5000 20 $5000+$1350



Classic calculation power $10000 30 $10000+$4500



In short:



The era of smart cloud mining has arrived. Traditional cloud mining has become a thing of the past and is no longer held solely by financial capital. The new energy mining launched by WinnerMining is one of the most friendly projects in the current mining industry. Whether you are an ordinary investor or a long-term investor, cloud mining is a smart way to increase your income source, reduce idle risks and accumulate wealth during the market consolidation stage. If you want to participate or learn more about WinnerMining, please visit its official website: https://winnermining.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.





AQUARONE Steffan Luke Boss GETTING TO WIN LTD +44 7787203558 info@winnermining.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.