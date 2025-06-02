Wheel Of Names Picker Launches User-Friendly Digital Tool for Random Name Selection

Brisbane, Australia, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wheel Of Names Picker, a newly introduced browser-based platform, today announced the official launch of its interactive random selection tool. Designed to enhance fairness, accessibility, and visual engagement in decision-making, the tool enables users to create and spin a digital wheel of names directly within their web browser—no sign-up or download required.





The platform provides a dynamic and intuitive interface that allows users to enter names or list items, customize the color and layout of a digital wheel, and instantly generate randomized results. As seen in the platform’s interface, users can input entries line by line, update the wheel in real-time, and trigger a smooth spinning animation that selects a winner. Each name segment is color-coded and clearly labeled, providing an engaging and unbiased visual experience.

According to Chris Barnaby, developer of Wheel Of Names Picker, the tool was built to serve classrooms, meetings, online giveaways, and any scenario requiring impartial selection. “We focused on building a tool that feels natural to use but is powered by thoughtful design,” said Barnaby. “What we’ve released is not just a random picker—it’s a reliable, shareable experience designed for repeat use.”

At its core, the platform features:

Real-time editing and immediate wheel updates with unlimited entries

Color-coded visual segmentation for clarity and presentation

Spin animation with visual pointer and central activation button

Options to clear, reload, or embed customized wheels

Seamless operation on desktop and mobile browsers

The tool’s simplicity makes it especially valuable in educational and professional environments where transparent random selection is required. Users can create a list—such as student names, task options, or raffle entries—then spin the wheel to display a clearly chosen result, visible to an audience or participants.

The platform is freely accessible at https://wheelofnamespicker.org.

About Wheel Of Names Picker



Founded in 2025, Wheel Of Names Picker is an independent software tool designed to provide a modern, interactive alternative to traditional random selection methods. The company is based in Brisbane, Australia and serves educators, professionals, and casual users worldwide who seek simplicity and fairness in group decision-making.

Press Contact



Chris Barnaby

developer777@wheelofnamespicker.org

