Dr. Janet Smith Warfield Releases Powerful Second Edition of ‘Surrendering into Soul’

CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world increasingly overwhelmed by chaos, polarization, and suffering, one voice dares to guide readers inward—not to escape, but to evolve. Surrendering into Soul: A Heroine’s Journey returns with its powerful second version, written by visionary author, spiritual guide, and former attorney Dr. Janet Smith Warfield.

Unlike traditional narratives of heroism, Surrendering into Soul is not about venturing into outer space—but inner space. This book challenges seekers to confront their own shadows, untangle limiting beliefs, and surrender into the boundless clarity of soul. With an elegant fusion of metaphor, story, and spiritual guidance, Warfield invites readers into a deeply personal journey to answer the eternal question: “Who am I?”

This expanded and refined edition builds on the success of her Amazon bestseller Shift: Change Your Words, Change Your World, offering even more nuanced reflections and guideposts for those seeking authentic transformation.

“I know what I have hold of,” says Dr. Warfield. “It’s a semantic solution to all the human-created suffering on this planet. If I don’t get what I know and understand out into the world before I take my last breath, who else will do it?”

Dr. Warfield’s message is as timely as it is timeless. Drawing from spiritual luminaries like the Buddha, T.S. Eliot, and Ram Dass, she empowers readers to function from stillness, surrender to Divine awareness, and become conscious co-creators of a peaceful, powerful, and prosperous world.

Dr. Janet Smith Warfield is the founder of the Planetary Peace, Power, and Prosperity Legacy Foundation, Inc., and the creator of Word Sculptures Publishing. With a unique blend of right-brain creativity and 22 years of left-brain legal expertise, she has become a trusted guide for wisdom-seekers worldwide.

Her insights have also appeared in Lawyers as Peacemakers, GodTalk by Neale Donald Walsch, and Compass of Hope. Through her words, Dr. Warfield sculpts a new way of seeing, being, and becoming.



The second version of Surrendering into Soul: A Heroine’s Journey is available on Amazon and through the author's official platforms.

