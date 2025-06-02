Montana State Auditor James Brown Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Helena, MT—James Brown, Commissioner of Securities and Insurance and Montana State Auditor, announced additions to the Agency’s executive leadership team, naming Kirsten Madsen as Deputy Securities Commissioner, Erin Snyder as Deputy Insurance Commissioner, and Jack Connors as Chief Legal Counsel. These appointments and previously announced leadership roles reflect Commissioner Brown’s commitment to experienced, consumer-focused, and innovative agency leadership.

Erin Snyder, Deputy Insurance Commissioner

Effective June 2, Erin Snyder will assume the role of Deputy Insurance Commissioner. Erin joined the agency in August 2021 following a distinguished 25-year career in health insurance, including financial management for a federal government program and internal audit management. At CSI, she has provided financial regulation for Montana-based insurance companies, administered the state’s Section 1332 waiver program, and overseen mandatory defrayal requirements under the Affordable Care Act. Erin will also continue to oversee captives in the immediate term.

“Erin’s deep expertise and steady leadership have been invaluable to our agency,” said Commissioner Brown. “Her commitment to financial integrity and consumer protection makes her the perfect choice for this critical role.”

Jack Connors, Chief Legal Counsel

Starting July 7, Jack Connors will serve as Chief Legal Counsel. Jack comes from the private sector, where he is currently a partner at a Helena law firm. With a degree in Mathematics from Montana State University, Jack founded Connors Construction, LLC, specializing in custom residences in Big Sky, Montana. His craftsmanship has been featured in books and trade journals, including the cover of Ralph Kylloe’s Rustic Elegance. After graduating with honors from the University of Montana School of Law in 2013, Jack has focused on construction litigation, real property disputes, environmental litigation, business disputes, and water law.

“Jack’s diverse experience in both business and law brings a valuable perspective to our executive team,” Commissioner Brown said. “His proven judgment and dedication to ethical governance will be tremendous assets as we continue to serve the people of Montana.”

Kirsten Madsen, Deputy Securities Commissioner

Kirsten Madsen’s career as an attorney spans nearly two decades in public service. She has guided agencies through complex regulatory environments and enforcement matters to achieve results that protect the public’s interest. A graduate of both Montana State University and the University of Montana School of Law, she is honored to work in service to the people and businesses who call Montana home. Kirsten also maintains a pro bono caseload focused on serving children in court proceedings. Her compliance, enforcement, and policy development expertise will be key to safeguarding investors and maintaining market integrity.

“I am very excited to welcome Kirsten Madsen to the executive team,” said Commissioner Brown. “Kirsten’s reputation for fairness, diligence, and forward-thinking regulation is well known in the securities field. Her leadership will be instrumental in protecting Montana investors and ensuring our markets remain strong and transparent.”

Previously Announced Executive Team Members

David Sanders, Chief of Staff

Trevor Graff, Government Affairs Director

“These appointments reflect my vision for an agency that leads with expertise, integrity, and a relentless focus on serving the public,” Commissioner Brown added. “With this team in place, I am confident we are well-prepared to meet the challenges ahead and deliver on our mission for all Montanans.”

For media inquiries, please contact:

David Sanders at dsanders@mt.gov or 406-444-2042.

The Montana State Auditor, Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, regulates the insurance and securities industries in Montana.

is also an ex officio member of the Montana Board of Land Commissioners. James Brown was elected Montana State Auditor in 2024.

